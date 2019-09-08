Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

It’s the show that is still going 12 years since the first-ever episode aired. And in 2019, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is showing absolutely no sign of coming to a halt!

The family that leaves almost everyone green with envy is back with a brand new season on September 9th, 2019.

Season 16 was a turbulent time for all the family but Khloe Kardashian had one of her most difficult series. Now, the mum-of-one kicks off the latest season and it looks like the drama is set to carry on where it left off.

If you’re ready for a whole new batch of Kardashian goodness then here’s how to watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17 for free…

Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians free with TV Player

Not as well-known as other streaming options, TV Player is a relatively new suggestion to throw into the mix. Keeping up with the Kardashians has never been so easy as TV Player allows you to watch TV channels live online.

TV Player offers the first month free and after that, it costs £6.99 for access to 80 TV channels including E! Entertainment.

Plus, there’s also a premium option priced at £9.99 which offers 10 more channels.

Watch KUWTK free with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime instant video is currently offering a 30-day free trial.

If you take out a Prime subscription, you can watch TV series, movies, documentaries and much more on Amazon Prime instant video.

All of that and KUWTK? We’ll never leave the house!

Or, you can also watch with Hayu through Amazon and get a 7-day trial and pay just £3.99 a month afterwards.

Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians free with Now TV

KUWTK season 17 kicks off from September 9th. After that, the show will air every Sunday on E! Entertainment in the USA.

However, if you’re without the TV channel then you can catch up with Now TV.

Sign up for a free trial with Now TV and you’ll get one month of Sky cinema, Now TV entertainment channels and three months Hayu access for free – not bad!

Watch KUWTK Season 17 free with Hayu

Lastly, reality TV streaming service Hayu also offers a free 30-day trial.

Not only will you have access to the entire collection of KUWTK series from 2007 to today, Hayu has over 3,000 episodes of other great reality TV ready for you to watch.

If you’d be chuffed with access to tons of episodes of The Simple Life, Botched and The Real Housewives then Hayu is for you.

