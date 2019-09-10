Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Kardashians are back for yet another season! As if rumours were flying around that the show would come to a close in 2019, that clearly isn’t the case as the voluptuous beauties make a return to our screens from September 8th.

It turns out that drizzly weather and bland food aren’t the only let-downs of living in the UK. The KUWTK premiere date is also always a week late in the UK. Episode 1 of the 2019 series will be available to Brits from September 15th.

Whether you’re subscribing monthly or paying per episode, here’s how to watch Keeping up with the Kardashians season 17 in the UK…

View KUWTK through Virgin Media

Head over to channel 156 on Virgin Media to watch KUWTK on E! Entertainment.

Season 16 of the show was jam-packed with drama and it looks as though series 17 is set to continue in the same vein with Tristan Thompson appearing in episode 1.

E! Entertainment is also available on BT TV and Talk Talk (channel 321).

If you miss an episode on BT TV then head over to the BT Player and for Talk Talk, there’s the Talk Talk TV On Demand service.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Hayu and NOW TV

If you’re a die-hard reality TV fan then streaming service Hayu is definitely for you.

Hayu is currently offering a 1-month free trial. After that, it costs £4.99 a month.

It’s the first all-reality TV streaming service, with over 200 reality shows such as Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Real Housewives, Botched and more.

Likewise, NOW TV also has the latest season of KUWTK.

And, the best part about Hayu? Episodes are uploaded at the same time as the USA – so no waiting a week to find out what’s going down in Calabasas!

Watch season 17 with Sky TV

If you subscribe to Sky TV then you’re in luck. Navigate to channel 151 on Sky to watch season 17 of KUWTK on its home of E! Entertainment.

Series 17 of the show is set to see Kim and Kanye expand their family once more and baby True celebrate her very first birthday.

Kourtney Kardashian is also planning her fortieth birthday during season 17 and Kim has a serious health scare.

