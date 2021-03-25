How to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 episode 2!











Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 episode 2 airs on E! Entertainment on March 25th, 2021 at 8 pm ET. KUWTK fans wondering how to feast their eyes on the ‘farewell season’ needn’t wonder any longer!

Here for its fourteenth and final season, Keeping Up With the Kardashians is an iconic reality TV show that has had viewers hooked since its emergence in 2007.

Over the past 14 years, there’s never been a dull moment. From new Kardashian-Jenners entering the world, to cheating scandals, family feuds and nasty break-ups, to the more uplifting family traditions, lavish Christmas parties and jaw-dropping holiday destinations, KUWTK has truly taken fans along for one hell of a ride.

Whether watching online, via TV subscription, from the UK or abroad, here’s a look at how to get a glimpse of the final chapter of the KUWTK story…

Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Watch KUWTK season 20 episode 2 on Hayu

For anyone wishing to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 from the UK or Canada online, Hayu is probably your best bet.

A subscription to the streaming service – which is essentially like Netflix for reality TV lovers – costs around £4.99.

New subcribers to Hayu get the first month free, so the first few episodes of KUWTK season 20 could be viewed without spending a penny!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Now TV

A Now TV (Hayu) membership costs just £4.99. The first seven days come free and with that, more than 8000 episodes of reality TV will be at your fingertips.

Every season of KUWTK is on the Now TV streaming service. So, newcomers to the show can get acquainted with all the characters from the very beginning. Die-hard fans of the show can also rewind to simpler days when Brody Jenner had to babysit Kendall and Kylie!

There’s no contract involved and you can cancel at anytime for some much-needed peace of mind when it comes to signing up for TV services.

Pay-As-You-Go to watch KUWTK

Of course, not everyone wants to sign themselves up to watch the show. So, for those who prefer to Pay-As-You-Go, YouTube and Amazon Prime offer services that allow you to pay a fee to watch each episode.

YouTube also offers season 20 for a one-off payment of around £10 for the Standard Definition version. Single episodes cost £1.99 on YouTube.

Alternatively, Amazon fans can watch KUWTK, too. There’s the option of ‘Hayu on Amazon’ subscription which costs £4.99 per month. Or, one HD episode of the show costs £2.49. Season 20 also costs £9.99 on Amazon in HD.

KUWTK on Sky TV

If you already subscribe to Sky TV, then you can watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 on channel 151 (E! Entertainment) on Sundays at 9 pm in the UK.

If you’re watching KUWTK from the USA tune in via your provider from March 18th on E!. Each episode airs at 8 pm ET. Episode 2 of the new season airs on March 25th.

To watch online from the USA, head over to Fubo, Sling or Hulu to keep up with all-things Kardashian-Jenner.

Screenshot: Kim Kardashian in Keeping Up with the Kardashians – Hayu

WATCH KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 20 FROM MARCH 18TH 2021.

