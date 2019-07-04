How to watch Love Island USA in the UK - is it even possible?

Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Fans of Love Island UK have caught wind of the first ever Love Island series across the pond in the USA – and they want in!

ITV2 has been host to the now international-recognised dating show, which has engulfed everything from slang and popular culture to high-street fashion and politics.

Now it’ time for the USA to be consumed by the all-conquering Love Island series, which debuts on CBS this July.

But can the guys ‘n’ girls in the UK double-dose on the show and also tune in?

Here’s everything you need to know about the American show and whether it is possible to tune in from the UK… or if it’s back to watching paint dry every night at 9 pm.

What is Love Island USA?

The American show will be a shorter and more family-friendly version of the UK’s famous dating show.

Love Island USA will only last for four weeks and will not include sex games and other raunchy aspects of the show, which more than likely means no Hideaway.

However, other than this, the USA version should carry many similarities to the O.G as they’re both an ITV Production.

When does it air?

The first-ever series will launch on Tuesday, July 9th, before airing every weeknight on CBS at 8 pm.

It will conclude on Wednesday, August 7th.

The show is hosted by actress, comedian and model Arielle Vandenberg with UK host Caroline Flack staying put in the UK.

Where is the USA villa?

With Tommy Fury, Molly-Mae, Curtis Pritchard and the gang still in the Majorca villa, Love Island USA have looked elsewhere for filming.

The show will take place in Fiji.

Although the exact location has not been confirmed, it’s likely that the series will be filmed in the Fiji resort where Love Island UK was filmed in 2005 before it relaunched with a new format in 2015.

Can you watch Love Island USA in the UK?

No – and don’t fall for any articles claiming that you can!

Love Island USA episodes will go straight to the CBS media player. However, to access the CBS All Access player and watch TV shows you need a verified USA credit card.

Some articles will point towards a VPN tool. However, even if you have a VPN tool you will be unable to bypass the payment section unless you have a working American card.

The series may appear online on streaming sites such as TV Muse but we can’t promote them…