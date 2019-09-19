How to watch Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over online

Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Jaw-dropping and outrageous clips of Stacey Dooley staying at random peoples’ homes are popping up across the internet.

Whether it’s on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube, Stacey seems to be throwing herself well into the deep end with some, shall we say, interesting and unusual sleepover experiences.

The 32-year-old TV personality has enjoyed the company of a polyamorous couple, squidging between the three lovers and turning a third wheel into a full automobile. She’s also stayed with a family who allow their kids complete and total freedom to do as they please, such as peeing on the floor.

Let’s hope Stace had the top bunk for that episode!

Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over isn’t on any of the usual TV suspects and you won’t find it on the BBC, Channel 4, ITV or even Channel 5. Here’s how to watch the remaining episodes online with a guide on what’s going to happen!

What channel is Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over on?

Stacey Dooley’s new series airs on the W Channel – and now you’re wondering WTF that is!

W Channel is very new and has only been around for 11 years, with a serious rebrand in 2015. It is not on Freeview TV but can be found on Sky (channel 109), BT (311), Talk Talk (311) and Virgin Media (125).

What time and day?

New episodes air every Wednesday, on the W Channel at 10 pm.

The same episode is then repeated on Thursday night at 9 pm.

There are six episodes in the series, meaning it will continue every Wednesday and Thursday (repeat) night until October 9th.

Episode 4 features Stacey living with a family who are besotted by MMA, with the family’s 14-year-old son actively fighting in the cage since the age of four. Previous episodes include Stacey dropping in with YouTube-famous family the Saccone Joly’s.

How to watch Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over online

Unfortunately, W Channel does not have a catch-up media player. However, there is another method to watch the series online.

UK TV Play is an online catch-up player that is dedicated to the W Channel, Dave, Yesterday, Really, Drama, Home, Alibi, Gold and Eden.

While access to the website is free, you will need to subscribe to UK TV Play to access W Channel and Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over on demand.

This is your only online option as the series is not on Netflix, Hayu or NOW TV.