The 2019 Crossfit Games are nearly here with a sell-out crowd expected to roar on thousands of athletes over the four-day sporting event running from Thursday, August 1st until Sunday.

Taking place at Madison, Wisconsin, USA, the event will be the 13th in the Games’ history.

Some may have friends and family making the trip over to the States to compete while the majority are intrigued to see the incredible feats of strength put on display by a range of athletes ranging from 14 years old to 60+.

Whatever your reason for tuning in, check out the tried and tested methods below.

How to watch the 2019 Crossfit Games in the UK

As the games are held in the USA and streamed on CBS Sport, there is no straightforward method for those in the UK to watch the event – it is not on TV or any UK streaming platforms.

However, the easiest method is YouTube.

A live feed of the Crossfit Games will be uploaded to their official YouTube channel while paid partners such as Morning ChalkUp will also broadcast the games live on their Ytube channel.

Subscribe and you’ll get a handy notification when it all starts kicking off.

Added features such as highlight shows and live standings are available at crossfit.com. However as this is a USA-based website, a VPN tool that sets your location to America is needed to access the website.

Alternatively, there will be a ton of updates on the scores and competitors via social media. However, this will come from commentators and athletes.

There are no official Crossfit Facebook or Instagram pages (taken down in May 2019), so no live feeds will be on these social media platforms. It’s all about YouTube!

When and where are the Crossfit 2019 Games?

The games are held at the Alliant Energy Center, Wisconsin, and kick-start on Thursday, August 1st at 9 am.

Tickets for all four days are still available if you wanted to show your face.

Simply purchase them here.

Previous winners

2018: Mathew Fraser (Male), Tia-Claire Toomey (Female) – CrossFit Mayhem Freedom (Team)

2017: Mathew Fraser (Male), Tia-Claire Toomey (Female) – Wasatch CrossFit (Team)

2016: Mathew Fraser (Male), Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir (Female) – CrossFit Mayhem Freedom (Team)

2015: Ben Smith (Male), Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir (Female) – CrossFit Mayhem Freedom (Team)

2014: Rich Froning Jr (Male), Camille Leblanc-Bazinet (Female) – CrossFit Invictus (Team)