Love Island 2021: We found the school where Hugo Hammond was a PE teacher!











Cracking on, coupling up, pie-ing off and getting the ick – it’s all part and parcel of taking part in Love Island.

The ITV show is back for its seventh season in 2021 and along with it comes a batch of hot new singletons looking for love including PE teacher Hugo Hammond.

Love Island first kicked off in 2015 and although the days of Josh Ritchie, Jon Clark, Hannah Elizabeth and Jess Hayes complaining about looking after fake babies are long gone, the show still gets the nation going with each new series.

Hugo Hammond PE teacher school, Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV Press Pictures

Who is Hugo Hammond?

Hugo Hammond is a 24 year old PE Teacher.

He describes himself as a “relationship type of guy” and he’s ready to settle down, although he did say “mixed in with a little bit of chaos in-between“.

Hugo says that he’s the inventor of the “half night stand”, so it’s safe to say he’s not a complete angel, but at least he’s honest!

His mum knows everything about his dating history and when choosing a girlfriend, he needs to make sure she’s someone he can take back home to her.

Which school did Hugo work as a PE teacher?

A quick scan of Hugo’s Instagram page and he appears to have previously worked at Blundell’s School based in Devon.

Back in January 2021, Hugo posted a photo of himself next to a whiteboard that reads: “Blundells Home HIIT with Mr Hammond“.

He also captioned the post: “First Remote practical PE lesson done“.

Hugo’s former students take to TikTok!

TikTok user @minnieconibear took to the video-sharing platform in June 2021 to write that Hugo was her former A-Level PE teacher at Blundell’s.

Using Hugo’s Instagram post as a background, @minnieconibear wrote over the video: “When your A-Level PE teacher lied about going to London but is now on Love Island“.

More users also followed the same trend as they realised that their old teacher was announced as one of the Love Island 2021 cast.

Many people also took to Twitter to write that Hugo couldn’t go back into teaching following his Love Island appearance. One person Tweeted: “Imagine seeing your teacher on love island lmfao… hugo you can’t go back to work after this #LoveIsland“.

Another said: “My fyp is literally all of Hugo’s students who had him as a pe teacher I can’t“.

