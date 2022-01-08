Hype House couple Kouvr and Alex’s net worth is crazy given their ages











Hype House is a brand new Netlfix series that gives viewers an insight into what life is really like for some of the most popular names in the social media world. Lil Huddy, Nikita Dragun, Larray and many more familiar faces all live together in a huge mansion and create content that their followers love.

But, there is more than just pranks, friendship and fun going on in the Hype House, brand deals, money worries and personal aspirations all come into play. So, let’s find out more about one of the couples in the Hype House, Kouvr Annon and Alex Warren…

Who are Kouvr and Alex?

Kouvr Annon and Alex Warren are cast members on Netflix show Hype House.

They’re both social media stars who have millions of followers.

Alex has a passion for filming and during the series, he can be seen as the Hype House cameraman, but he also has a whole TikTok and IG following of his own, too.

Both Kouvr and Alex are 20 years old and they live together in the Hype House along with the other content creators.

How did Kouvr and Alex meet?

During Hype House episode 1, Alex reveals that he and Kouvr met on Snapchat.

Kouvr was living in Hawaii and they had mutual friends on the app. Alex DM’d Kouvr and their relationship began from there.

Alex explained that he was homeless when he and Kouvr were first together, he said during Hype House: “Kouvr and I, we’ve been through a lot. I told her we had a place to stay, she flies out and I go, ‘yep, about that, we’re going to be sleeping in a car’.“

They were speaking for two or three months online and they’d already said they loved each other before they met in person.

Kouvr Annon and Alex Warren’s net worth explored

Kouvr and Alex go strawberry picking in Hype House episode 1, before they leave the house, they choose between a Rolls Royce and a Mercedes G Wagon to make the trip – which is probably quite uncommon for most 20 years olds to do.

The Hype House members all contribute to their lifestyle by creating content and so they get to share the rewards of their social media fame such as luxury cars and a mansion.

However, their individual net worths may surprise fans. Kouvr Annon has 15.7m followers on Instagram and TikTok and she has a net worth estimated at $3m.

Alex Warren has a following of 16.7m across IG and TikTok and his net worth is estimated at around $2.5m according to online reports.

The 20 years olds have clearly worked hard to make as much money as they do, speaking on Hype House, Alex said that both he and Kouvr started out with their bank accounts in the minus. He said: “We kept making videos and going viral…“

Kouvr and Alex also have successful YouTube accounts. Alex has 2.66m subscribers on YouTube and Kouvr has 643k subs. See her channel here.

