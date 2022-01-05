Meet Cha Hyun-Seung from Singles Inferno on Instagram











Netflix has given its subscribers plenty of titles when it comes to dating shows. Dating Around, Love is Blind, Too Hot To Handle, Indian Matchmaking and many more dating shows have been huge hits on Netflix, but now there’s a new show on the block and it’s got Netflix viewers hooked.

Singles Inferno dropped on Netflix on December 18th and features a cast of young people who are all looking for love. The singletons are all left on a deserted island with just the basics to survive, but if they make a connection with someone they like and the feeling’s mutual, they get to upgrade to paradise. So, let’s find out more about newcomer to the sho win episode 6, Cha Hyun-Seung!

Meet Cha Hyun-Seung from Singles Inferno

Singles Inferno viewers are introduced to handsome newbie Cha Hyun-Seung during episode 5.

He was the third newcomer to join the show and joined Kim Su-Min and Seong Min-Ji.

Both the hosts of the show and the contestants commented that Hyun-Seung looked “charming“, “cool” and “too good looking“.

Who is Cha Hyun-Seung?

Netflix star Cha Hyun-Seung is serious about the gym and said on Singles Inferno that he knows he has a “well-proportioned body” and hits the gym six times a week.

Kim Hyeon-Joong said that he’d trained in the gym with Cha Hyun-Seung just a week before his arrival on Inferno island and added that they’re close friends. Ji-A also revealed that she knew of Cha Hyun-Seung because they were previously set to work together and had a mutual friend.

Cha Hyun-Seung is a dancer and a model, but his age is yet to be revealed on the Netflix series.

Meet the Netflix star on Instagram

Cha Hyun-Seung can be found on Instagram with a whopping great following of 560k @502bright.

He posts all kinds of photos to the ‘gram including gym snaps, modelling shots, photos with friends and snaps of his favourite things such as his jewellery.

He also has a YouTube channel with 124k subscribers. He uploads different types of videos on YouTube such as hair and makeup vlogs, dance videos and BTS videos of concerts he’s gone to.

