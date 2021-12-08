Get to know Jazz Jennings’ twin brothers and her sister, Ari











TLC TV show I Am Jazz launched back in 2015. Since then, the series has been renewed for seven seasons and Jazz Jennings’ transgender journey has been documented over the years. Viewers are given an insight into what life is like for Jazz as well as her family who are featured on the show.

Jazz Jennings’ parents Jeanette and Gregg have been with her every step of the way of her journey. Her siblings have also been there, so let’s find out more about Jazz’s brothers from I Am Jazz.

I Am Jazz: Who are Jazz Jennings brothers?

Jazz Jennings is 21 years old, she was born in 2000 and is the youngest of her siblings.

Jazz has twin brothers named Griffen and Sander, 22.

Many important moments of the Jennings’ family’s life have been captured on I Am Jazz including Sander and Griffen’s 21st birthday in season 6.

Sander Jennings is a graduate of the University of Florida.

By the looks of Griffen’s Instagram page, he is currently attending the same university. He is studying law and is due to graduate in 2023.

Get to know Ari Jennings

The eldest of the Jennings’ kids is Ari Jennings. She’s Jazz, Griffin and Sander’s older sister.

Ari and Jazz are extremely close. Speaking on I am Jazz season 1 episode 1, Jazz said that she got her name ‘Jazz’ from her sister “because she was Jasmine in the show Alladin when she was in fourth grade”, Jazz went for the name “because I looked up to her that much“.

Ari can be found on Instagram @arishay with over 58k followers.

Follow the I Am Jazz siblings on Instagram

Sander, Griffen and Ari collectively have over 350k followers on Instagram and more if their Twitter accounts were considered.

Over the past seven seasons, the Jennings family has become extremely popular with viewers.

Jazz has 1.2m followers on IG @jazzjennings_.

Follow digital marketing whizz Sander on IG @sander_jennings, Griffen is on Instagram @griffen_jennings.

