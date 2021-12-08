Home » News, TLC, USA TV, What's On?
Get to know Jazz Jennings’ twin brothers and her sister, Ari

Get to know Jazz Jennings' twin brothers and her sister, Ari

December 8, 2021
Helen Williams

TLC TV show I Am Jazz launched back in 2015. Since then, the series has been renewed for seven seasons and Jazz Jennings’ transgender journey has been documented over the years. Viewers are given an insight into what life is like for Jazz as well as her family who are featured on the show.

Jazz Jennings’ parents Jeanette and Gregg have been with her every step of the way of her journey. Her siblings have also been there, so let’s find out more about Jazz’s brothers from I Am Jazz.

1000-lb Sisters | Season 3 Trailer | TLC

BridTV
6621
1000-lb Sisters | Season 3 Trailer | TLC
900478
900478
center
22403

I Am Jazz: Who are Jazz Jennings brothers?

Jazz Jennings is 21 years old, she was born in 2000 and is the youngest of her siblings.

Jazz has twin brothers named Griffen and Sander, 22.

Many important moments of the Jennings’ family’s life have been captured on I Am Jazz including Sander and Griffen’s 21st birthday in season 6.

Sander Jennings is a graduate of the University of Florida.

By the looks of Griffen’s Instagram page, he is currently attending the same university. He is studying law and is due to graduate in 2023.

  • Read More: No, Jazz Jennings’ parents aren’t divorced, I Am Jazz rumours explored

Get to know Ari Jennings

The eldest of the Jennings’ kids is Ari Jennings. She’s Jazz, Griffin and Sander’s older sister.

Ari and Jazz are extremely close. Speaking on I am Jazz season 1 episode 1, Jazz said that she got her name ‘Jazz’ from her sister “because she was Jasmine in the show Alladin when she was in fourth grade”, Jazz went for the name “because I looked up to her that much“.

Ari can be found on Instagram @arishay with over 58k followers.

Follow the I Am Jazz siblings on Instagram

Sander, Griffen and Ari collectively have over 350k followers on Instagram and more if their Twitter accounts were considered.

Over the past seven seasons, the Jennings family has become extremely popular with viewers.

Jazz has 1.2m followers on IG @jazzjennings_.

Follow digital marketing whizz Sander on IG @sander_jennings, Griffen is on Instagram @griffen_jennings.

  • See Also: Who is Hope on I Am Jazz and is she still dating Sander?

WATCH I AM JAZZ ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9/8C

 AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM  AND FACEBOOK

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
Tags:
Helen Williams
After studying for her BA in Journalism at Solent University, Helen went straight into writing for GRV Media as years of binge-watching the Real Housewives of Atlanta finally started to pay off. Helen has been with the company for over five years, writing about reality TV for over three years and specialising in USA and UK content. Outside of work you’ll find her rustling up Nigella’s latest recipes, or at the beach walking her dogs. They’re called Zeus and Nola and they even have their own Instagram page!

Related Posts