









I Can See Your Voice is back in 2022 with a second season on FOX. The show is hosted by Ken Jeong and episode 2 features a judging panel made up of Bow Wow, Adrienne Houghton, Jewel, Cheyenne Jackson and Cheryl Hines.

Contestants on I Can See Your Voice have the task of working out which singers are good and bad based on a performance where they’re miming a song. Some of the singers are mining their own song, and some are miming the voice of other talented singers… So, let’s take a look at how many good singers are there on I Can See Your Voice season 2.

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 7581 Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/QaB2TzbNCq8/hqdefault.jpg 935966 935966 center 22403

I Can See Your Voice season 2 premieres

Wednesday, January 5th saw I Can See Your Voice premiere on FOX at 8 pm ET.

Millicent was the first contestant of season 2 following the show’s holiday spectacular which aired on December 15th.

Millicent hailed from San Jose, California and was hoping to take home the $100k prize to fund her education and also help her parents retire.

Read More: What happened to RHOC Heather Dubrow’s foot, did she have surgery?

How many good singers are there on I Can See Your Voice season 2?

There are six secret voices who take part in each episode of the show, but the number of good singers on I Can See Your Voice can vary.

The first I Can See Your Voice season 2 episode featured five good singers and one bad singer, so the odds of Millicent winning money on the show were quite high.

During the show, she eliminated three good singers and one bad singer and was left with Mail Lady and the Wresting Announcer to decide between. By the end of the show, both Mail Lady and the Wrestling Announcer turned out to be good singers and Millicent bagged herself $100k.

I Can See Your Voice: How many bad singers are there?

There can be any number of good and bad singers in each episode of I Can See Your Voice.

During the first episode of season 2, only one singer was bad and Millicent was left with a good singer meaning she’d won the big cash prize.

Panellist Adrienne Houghton was asked: “Have you ever had all good singers and one bad?” to which she replied: “No but it can be any combination.“.

See Also: Is Max Joseph coming back to Catfish, where is he in 2022?

WATCH I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE ON FOX WEDNESDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK