I Can See Your Voice panel includes a comedy queen and OG Cheetah girl











Fox TV is back with a brand new season of I Can See Your Voice and fans are loving it already. The game show is similar to the original South Korean show but the US spin-off has a unique concept.

Each week a contestant has the opportunity to win $100,000 by figuring out who is the good singer out of a group of questionable opponents.

They have to do this without actually hearing the singers voices, making it incredibly difficult, but they do have a panel of Hollywood legends to help them out. Keep on reading if you want to find out who is on the Season 2 I Can See Your Voice panel.

Meet the I Can See Your Voice panel

Though the contestants change each week, the hosts and main judges remain the same. Their job is to help the contestants figure out who the good singers are by offering their opinions and insights.

One of the main judges is The Real host and OG Cheetah Girl, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton.

Adrienne makes for the perfect host as she has experience in the industry herself and is loved by the show’s audience and fans. Adrienne also appeared on Season 2 of a similar contest, Masked Singer.

Alongside Adrienne is comedian, actress and Hollywood fan favourite, Cheryl Hines.

Hines is most known for her unforgettable performance in ABC show, Suburgatory as well as HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Hines brings her comedic skills and humour to the show and provides the audience with all the laughs.

Guest hosts set to join the panel each week

Though our main two ladies will stay as the fixed judges on the panel, they will be joined each week by a variety of celebrity guests.

The guests include other fellow Masked Singer contestants such as Danny Osmond and Kelly Osbourne. Other guest judges include Bob Saget, Finesse Mitchell and Niecy Nash.

I Can See Your Voice is hosted by comedy legend

The possible best part of the show is its host, Ken Jeong. If his name isn’t ringing a bell, you will most definitely know him for his iconic performances in some of the most famous Hollywood blockbusters like the Hangover and Couples Retreat.

Aside from hosting I Can See Your Voice, Jeong is also one of the current judges on the brothering Fox show, Masked Singer. During an interview with Goldderby, Joeng said,

The secret voices are a bit more sophisticated in their gameplay. I’ve been stumped many times this season even though I try not to guess. Ken Joeng, Goldderby

It looks like fans are in for a treat this season on I Can See Your Voice, if you want to catch up with the season so far, head over to Fox TV every Wednesday.

Really enjoyed seeing Ken Jeong on The Nick Cannon Show yesterday. Check him out on I Can See Your Voice tonight at 8p on FOX Richmond. — FOX Richmond (@FoxRichmond) January 26, 2022

