Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

It’s hard to name a more recognisable telly voice-over person than Love Island’s Iain Stirling.

The Scotsman has been the narrator of everyone’s favourite ITV dating show since it first started in 2015.

Iain and Caroline Flack headed up Love Island together until her departure in 2019. Now, Iain’s other half, Laura Whitmore, has taken the Flack’s place making for a TV presenting duo with a pretty high income indeed.

The man who gets to witness pretty much all the goings-on of the Love Island villa is sure to have a hefty annual salary, so let’s take a look at Iain Stirling’s net worth.

Iain Stirling’s career

Although Iain is very much settled in his role as the voice-over artist of Love Island, his road to success wasn’t all that easy.

Iain has reportedly endured some serious panic attacks in his career. However this clearly hasn’t held him back from becoming a recognised comedian.

He started out as a stand-up comedian while studying law at university. In the early days of his career, Iain worked for CBBC and then landed his Love Island gig in 2015.

Iain also went on to present ITV show CelebAbility in 2016.

FAMOUS FAM: Love Island: Who is Sophie Piper’s mum? Do her and Rochelle share parents?

Iain Stirling net worth

A 2018 report from The Sun wrote that Iain was “thousands of pounds in debt” however it’s safe to say that the voiceover artist is raking it in.

The report explained how Iain told the Daily Mail: “I was trying to extend my overdraft the other day from £5,000 to £8,000 and the person on the phone said, “Are you the guy from Love Island?” It was brutal.”

According to The Mirror: “Rumours suggest he’s on £100,000 for each series of the ITV dating show, while he’ll also pocket a tidy from touring.”

CelebrityNetWorth.com estimates Iain’s net worth at £4million, however, we can’t be entirely sure that this is an exact figure.

What does Laura Whitmore earn?

According to Evoke.ie, Laura’s profits for her company Yer Wan Limited were listed at £600,000 in 2017.

In 2020, the TV presenter’s wages are set to skyrocket. Laura is set to see her salary go through the roof now that she’s presenting Love Island. Plus her social media accounts are likely to see an increase which would mean that her chargeable amount for paid ads will go up, too.

Overall, if Laura does end up replacing Caroline in the Uber Eats ads, we can assume that she will earn over £2.2 million – with her DJ-ing jobs still bringing in potential income.

OH NO: Love Island: Siannise’s accent has Twitter enraged – memes get savage!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY WEEKNIGHT AND SUNDAY FROM JANUARY 12TH 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK