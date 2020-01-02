Ibiza Weekender 2020: Meet Jordan's girlfriend on Instagram!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

If there’s one reality TV star that doesn’t really need an introduction it’s Ibiza Weekender’s Jordan Davies.

The Welsh ladies man has been appearing on our screens since 2013. Jordan first started out as a rep on The Magaluf Weekender.

He went on to appear on Ex on the Beach as well as Celebrity Big Brother. And, now onto its ninth series, Jordan’s the OG of Ibiza Weekender.

His dating history is pretty much there for everyone to see, but who is Jordan from Ibiza Weekender’s girlfriend in 2020?

Ibiza weekender: Jordan’s girlfriend in 2020

By the looks of Jordan’s Instagram page, he and his girlfriend, Isobel Mills, are still together.

He took to Instagram during Christmas 2019 to share photos of the pair and their dogs together.

Jordan captioned his post: “Hope you’ve all had a great day & got as drunk as we have. Now just time for the Gavin & Stacey X-mas special to make it the perfect Christmas.”

You can find Jordan’s boo on Instagram @isobelweekender where she has around 190,000 followers.

How long have Jordan and Isobel been together?

It’s estimated that Jordan and Isobel got together towards the end of 2018. So, they’ve now been together over a year.

They met on Ibiza Weekender as Isobel became a rep on the show in 2019.

The pair have made it an annual tradition since 2018 to post a photo of themselves cuddled up by the Christmas tree, so let’s hope they make it to December 2020!

Is Jordan Davies a dad?

In a bizarre twist, it turns out that there’s a chance that Jordan is a father.

The 26-year-old began dating Peruvian actor and TV host Paula Manzanal in January 2018.

Things didn’t work out for the pair, Paula fell pregnant and always claimed that Jordan was the dad of her son, Valentino.

A January 2019 report from The Daily Star revealed that Jordan’s dad, David Cartwright, to a DNA test which showed that there’s a 99% chance that he’s Valentino’s grandfather. Thus, making Jordan the dad.

