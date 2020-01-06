Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

Ibiza Weekender 2019 came to a close on Sunday, March 10th, with the grand finale seeing David ‘El Jefe’ Potts walk away from the show.

With intern Savvas at the wheel, the famous holiday resort looked like as if it was about to spiral into anarchy. The new 2020 series is set to air in January 2020, with everyone excited to see whether David is back on the show and to catch up on the love life of regular rep Jordan Davies and newbie Isobel Mills

Here’s everything you need to know about the brand new series!

Ibiza Weekender 2020: Start date

ITV has confirmed that Ibiza Weekender will air in January 2020.

Although no exact date has been 100% confirmed, Reality Titbit believes that new series will launch on Sunday, January 19th.

How to apply for Ibiza Weekender 2020

Unfortunately, filming has been wrapped on the series and you will not be able to apply for the 2020 show.

However, applications for both Ibiza Weekender and the Ibiza Weekender: Boat Party spin-off are open all year round. You can state your interest in the show by emailing [email protected].

Simply send a short email stating your interest combined with a picture and some details about yourself such as your age and social media channels.

The application stresses that you must be 18 years old.

Has David left Ibiza Weekender?

No!

The last episode of Ibiza Weekender 2019 teased that ‘El Jefe’ David Potts had quit Ibiza Weekender. However, this is not believed to be the case.

David posted on Instagram shortly after the episode saying “cheers to many more series to come”.

We’re also expecting an emotional climax to the series as David has a special visit from a guest who he actually dated while appearing on Channel 4 series Celebs Go Dating.

Is Jordan Davies on Ibiza Weekender 2020?

Yes!

Jordan Davies will return to the show alongside girlfriend Isobel Mills. Somewhat miraculously, the pair are still dating and have enjoyed a snuggly Christmas and new year together according to Instagram.

Likewise, Callum Izzard and Chloe Chaloner will be returning to the show – and no doubt will spend the entire series enduring a very on-and-off relationship.

Fan favourite Tasha Kiran will also be on the show although Savvas will not be returning.

There are also two newbies in Jaden and Riva, with Reality Titbit providing plenty of information about them in the near future.

