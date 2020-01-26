Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

Since Magaluf Weekender switched up and changed to Ibiza Weekender in 2014, fans have been wondering where the series has been filmed.

It’s a place that sees more drama than we could even imagine with hook-ups, break ups and more going on during Ibiza Weekender filming.

Is it a real hotel? Why is it always dead? And how come the holiday reps literally put in no work? Well, here are the answers…

Ibiza Weekender hotel

The hotel used for filming in Ibiza Weekender is called Ryans Ibiza Apartments.

ITV2 have been using the apartments since Ibiza Weekender started in 2014.

The hotel is recognisable for its pool and that green grass area where David ‘El Jefe’ has his meetings, cocktail training events, and where the boys occasional flex their muscles.

The hotel has a decent location, in the hub of the Ibiza Old Town, and walking distance to the beach.

The 3 Star hotel is considered a good budget hotel, ideal for Hen Parties, lads’ holidays abroad and of course, hosting the motley Ibiza Weekender crew.

Can I stay there?

Yes!

If you want the full Ibiza Weekender package then you can book a room at Ryans Ibiza Apartments.

The classic apartment that you see on the series features a kitchen, bathroom, balcony and two single beds.

This package will cost around £1,000 for seven nights in peak summer, although it is divided by however many people you can squeeze in the room – the website says that it can sleep four!

What are people saying?

The Ibiza Weekender hotel has a 4.5/5 rating on Tripadvisor and is generally loved by the outgoing Ibiza punter.

However, we did stumble across one hilarious review that slammed the hotel for not letting customers know that the ITV2 series was in production.

The date of the review was in September, which means Ibiza Weekender is filmed just after the peak season. This is the reason why the hotel often looks quiet.

If you fancy the chance of bumping into Jord and co, though, book a date at Ryans towards the end of Sep!

“When we booked to stay in Ryan’s online, there was no indication that the time we would be spending there, they would be filming the ITV 2 tv show ‘Ibiza weekender’ until we checked in.

The reception did notify us that if we didn’t want to appear on the programme to let the production team know.

It meant that you couldn’t relax around the pool with cameras in your face, and the sight of lads doing weights around the pool in a thin vest was most sickening.

Ryan’s is defiantly a party place, with a fantastic atmosphere. I wouldn’t suggest for couples trying to relax. The rooms we found great and spacious with a “funky” decor.

The security staff not so great. You would think at 5.30 am when somebody off their face is braying on your door, the security would be straight up to sort them out. This wasn’t the case. Anything goes, all hours at Ryan’s. Which will attract only nutters I’m afraid.

Overall I was disappointed with my stay, which is a great shame, as the apartments are lovely and have been ruined by ‘idiots’.”

WATCH IBIZA WEEKENDER EVERY SUNDAY NIGHT ON ITV2, AT 9 PM.