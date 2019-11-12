Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

It really feels like Christmas is just around the corner when certain TV shows hit our screens. The X Factor is certainly one of them with the winning contestants’song often hitting Christmas number one in the charts.

Another show that signifies the festive time of year is ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway is also trading her home comforts for the Australian jungle.

So, what is Kate Garraway’s salary? How much is the GMB host earning?

Kate Garraway: Career

Born in Berkshire in 1967, Kate Garraway landed her first ITV presenting job at the age of 27 in 1994.

She joined GMTV in 2000 and stayed there until 2010. Today, Kate’s one of the main anchors on Good Morning Britain and she’s also a presenter on Smooth radio.

I’m A Celebrity isn’t the first reality TV show that Kate has taken part in. In 2007 she was a contestant on series 5 of Strictly Come Dancing.

What does the GMB host earn?

Around the year 2000, Kate hit the headlines as she was said to threatening to quit her job at GMTV over a pay cut.

And almost 20 years later it doesn’t look as though a lot has changed in the TV industry with a gender pay gap revealed in the industry in 2018.

Although it’s unconfirmed exactly how much Kate earns for her role at Good Morning Britain, Susanna Reid who is a main anchor on the show earns around £1m a year according to The Birmingham Mail.

CelebWorth.net lists Kate’s annual salary as £700,000 per year.

What is Kate’s net worth?

It’s unconfirmed exactly how much Kate Garraway is worth, however, with all of her job roles, guest appearances and social media accounts taken into consideration, we’d estimate that Kate is worth around £1 million.

According to Celeb Worth.net, Kate’s net worth is around the £2 million mark.

On Instagram, Kate can be found under the handle @kategarraway where she has around 240,000 followers.

Kate’s also on Twitter with the same handle and over 300,000 followers.

