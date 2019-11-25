Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

I’m A Celebrity 2019 is well underway in November. The campmates have been brave, squeamish, terrified and overly emotional – and that’s when they’re only about a week in.

The show kicked off from November 17th on ITV and airs nightly at 9 pm.

Bushtucker trials have been hard to watch in series 19 with turkey testicles, cow’s eyeballs and camel’s anus on the menu.

Episode 9 saw some viewers taking to Twitter enraged. So, why didn’t Andy get a roast on I’m A Celebrity? And what are viewers saying about it?

I’m A Celebrity: Why didn’t Andy get a roast?

I’m A Celebrity episode 8 saw the 2019 celebrities take part in a challenge in a bid to win stars for them all to have a full-blown roast dinner.

Then as episode 9 played out, Kate, Myles, Nadine and Andy had the task of collecting the camp’s care packages.

The group managed to bring back all 12 care packages. And on completing their task Andy broke the nation’s heart by saying: “Let’s hope we all get a roast dinner when we get back.”

andy: "let's hope we all get a roast dinner when we get back"

me:#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/6cJ63WcG1z — jake (@jakeoIantern) November 25, 2019

WOAH THERE: I’m A Celebrity: Adele Roberts’ bodybuilding past explained!

What did viewers think of I’m A Celeb’s ‘roast-gate’?

When it became clear that Andy wasn’t going to be getting a roast dinner, viewers of I’m A Celebrity took to Twitter in outrage.

One Twitter user wrote: “Was it just me that was actually gutted that Andy didn’t get a roast dinner.”

Another said: “Trying not to cry watching I’m A Celeb on the sofa so my mum doesn’t take the mick just want Andy and cliff to have a roast.”

Did Ian Wright get to eat?

As it turned out, Ian did manage to get a snack out of the roast dinner.

Caitlyn smuggled him back a cheeky half-eaten corn-on-the-cob.

The footballing legend was definitely getting ‘hangry’ during his first week in the Jungle. So, Caitlyn probably saved the camp from enduring more moaning.

One viewer took to Twitter to say: “Caitlyn jenner tryin to smuggle a corn on the cob is the highlight of 2019.”

WHAT THE: What is vomit fruit? I’m A Celebrity 2019 welcomes back the Bushtucker trial classic!

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE EVERY DAY AT 9 PM ON ITV FROM NOVEMBER 17TH

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK