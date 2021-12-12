Do they have to quarantine after leaving I’m A Celebrity 2021?











ITV’s I’m A Celebrity has undergone some huge changes over the past two seasons. The show has been held in Australia since its very beginning back in 2002. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, I’m A Celebrity was relocated to Wales for both the 2020 and 2021 series.

Series 21 kicked off on November 21st 2021 and saw football legends, TV presenters, soap stars and internationally-known DJs living together in Gwrych Castle, Abergele. Although the Covid regulations are less restrictive in 2021, there are still protocols to follow. So, let’s find out more about whether the campmates have to quarantine after leaving I’m A Celebrity.

Covid-19 rules on I’m A Celebrity 2021 explored

As the Covid-19 pandemic still continues across the world in 2021, ITV has had to tweak the way that I’m A Celebrity is filmed.

Prior to going into Gwrych Castle, the celebrities all had to solo quarantine for two weeks. This ensured that they’d be in their own Covid-free ‘bubble’ while on the show.

As per Wales Online, the contestants also have to take regular Covid tests while on the show.

Hosts of the show, Ant and Dec, are also in their own ‘bubble’, so they can stand close together to present, but the duo is always stood a safe distance away from the contestants.

Do they have to quarantine after leaving I’m A Celebrity?

It was made clear on I’m A Celebrity 2021 that contestants would have to quarantine before entering the show’s bubble. Plus, when Richard Madeley had to exit the camp, he wasn’t allowed back on the show due to being a Covid risk as he’d been exposed to people outside of the bubble.

Richard was able to be interviewed at a distance by Ant and Dec, but he wasn’t allowed to continue on the show which could mean that anyone leaving I’m A Celebrity would simply have to follow government guidelines once they leave the show, rather than go back into quarantine.

It’s currently unclear whether the winner of I’m A Celebrity will be able to exit and immediately see their friends and family. However, it is likely that they will be able to as the quarantine is likely in place purely for safety measures on the show. After his elimination on December 11th, David Ginola said that the first thing he’d like to do after leaving was “making love“, but it’s currently unconfirmed whether he’d have to isolate for two weeks before seeing his family, or if he can go straight home.

How will the I’m A Celebrity 2021 final be filmed?

The final of I’m A Celebrity usually sees the previous year’s winner make an appearance on the show. However, because of the difficulty in having to quarantine before going onto the show, the 2020 winner, Giovanna Fletcher, won’t be appearing on this year’s final on December 12th.

A report from The Sun confirms that Giovanna won’t be handing over the crown as it would mean that she would have to isolate for a very short appearance on the ITV show.

There may also be an issue with this year’s campmates and the winner’s family members appearing at the final due to Covid. Perhaps, only socially distanced Ant and Dec and the show’s finalists may be able to be in close proximity to one another.

