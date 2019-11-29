Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is officially on for 2019.

The famous ITV show set in the Australian jungle full of creepy crawlies, creatures and slimy things kicked off from November 17th.

And while everything was going swimmingly in the nineteenth series, it seemed that a technical hitch threw off viewers up and down the country when it came to voting.

So, what happened with the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! app? Did it mess up the votes?

What happened with the I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! app?

The I’m A Celebrity app caused mass confusion due to its wording.

On November 29th 2019, voters didn’t realise they were voting for the campmate to leave the camp, rather than stay.

Just before the voting announcement, Ant and Dec revealed that app votes wouldn’t be counted, but phone votes would.

The official I’m A Celeb Twitter account also wrote: “Due to a wording error on the app, the result of tonight’s vote will be based on phone votes alone. If you’ve already voted via the app we are very sorry, but your vote will not count tonight.”

What did viewers say about the I’m A Celeb app wording?

Viewers were absolutely outraged when they realised they voted for the opposite of what they wanted.

One Twitter user wrote: “I WANT MY VOTES BACK I WANT TO SAVE ROMAN NOT VOTE HIM OFF 5 TIMES.”

Another said: “You should re-open the vote as the app has confused a lot of people. It wasn’t clear if you were voting for someone to stay or to vote them off.”

However, the vote wasn’t re-held, the app votes just weren’t counted.

Who was voted off first on I’m A Celeb 2019?

After the big app mix-up, it turned out that radio DJ Adele Roberts was voted off the show first.

The ITV show held its first public vote on November 29th – hopefully the next vote will run more smoothly and the I’m A Celebrity app wording will be altered.

On exiting the Jungle, Adele said she wouldn’t be scared of spiders in the bath anymore: “I feel like I’m stronger than I realised.”

The whole of the uk after roman not being sent home cause of the mixup #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/aSoZNqcfnz — T O B Y (@its__toby) November 29, 2019

