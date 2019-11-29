Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is back in 2019 for its nineteenth series – yep, that’s right, our favourite celebrities have been chowing down on kangaroo bits for a whopping 17 years.

Now, Caitlyn Jenner, Roman Kemp, Ian Wright and many more famous faces have set up camp in the Jungle for a gruelling three weeks.

It’s inevitable that romance rumours circulate on pretty much every series of I’m a Celebrity. So, what do viewers suppose is going on between James and Nadine on I’m A Celebrity 2019?

I’m A Celebrity: What happened between James and Nadine?

November 29th 2019 saw a great deal of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! viewers take to Twitter to make mention of some closeness between James Haskell and Nadine Coyle.

During the start of the episode, the campmates woke up and James threw a compliment Nadine’s way. He said she woke up looking like “a supermodel”.

It wasn’t long before viewers started noticing some friendly vibes between the pair. One Twitter user wrote:

You heard it here first Nadine and James have feelings for each other.

Another said: “James and Nadine are quite close.”

Is James Haskell married?

Yes, James Haskell is married! He’s in a relationship with famous TV duo Richard and Judy’s daughter, Chloe.

Chloe Haskell is 32 years old and was born in Manchester.

Like her hubby, James, Chloe is a fitness fanatic. The blonde bombshell describes herself on Instagram as a gym instructor and PT.

Chloe also has a podcast called ‘Bodcast’ and is an author with books out such as ‘Transform Your Body With Weights’.

I’m A Celeb: Nadine’s relationships

During her time on I’m A Celebrity, Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle opened up about her romance with absolute heartthrob Jesse McCartney.

She shares a daughter with American Football player Jason Bell. However, the pair aren’t together any more.

By the looks of things, Nadine is single, but it’s unconfirmed.

