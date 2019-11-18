Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Get prepared for your telly to be filled with creepy crawlies, rats, snakes and toads as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is back for 2019.

And facing all the ghastly critters is a group of celebrities we all know and love including Myles Stephenson, Adele Roberts, Nadine Coyle, Caitlyn Jenner, James Haskell and more.

As the campmates settle into their surroundings in episode 2, viewers got to see the teams chill out a bit and get to know one another.

Episode 2 saw Caitlyn, Roman and Myles chat about their families. So, let’s meet I’m A Celebrity contestant Myles’ family on Instagram…

I’m A Celebrity: Myles’ family

By the looks of Myles’ Instagram page, he has a close family.

The 28-year-old often takes to social media to share photos of his mum, grandma and dad.

Although he doesn’t seem to have shared any photos of siblings, Myles did share a photo with his 7-year-old niece of his in February 2019.

Myles’ cooking on I’m A Celebrity

Episode 2 of I’m A Celebrity saw Myles take the role of camp chef.

Cooking for Kate Garraway seemed like a big deal to Myles as he did his best to whip up a good meal.

When asked how he learned to cook, Myles said that his grandmother had taught him. Myles has even taken to Instagram to share his cooking skills pre-I’m A Celeb.

Myles captioned a photo: “My nan taught me well all them years ago. You should never forget your ethnic backgrounds, ESPECIALLY THE FOOD.”

Myles’ musical family

It’s safe to say that Myles’ band members would be a lot like family to him.

His group, Rak Su, won The X Factor in 2017 and is made up of Myles, Mustafa Rahimtulla, Jamaal Shurland and Ashley Fongho.

The boys have been together since they were children. They’re all childhood friends from Watford. And Myles and Ashley have known each other since they were just 11 years old.

