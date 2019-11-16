Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

It’s that special time of year again where we get to watch a load of celebrities rough it in the Aussie jungle.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts on November 17th 2019 at 9 pm on ITV.

She’s stunning, Irish and up for anything – apart from being anywhere near animals, by the looks of things. Entering the Jungle in 2019 is only Nadine Coyle from Girls Aloud!

So, let’s find out a little more about Nadine Coyle’s family life, daughter and more.

Nadine Coyle’s daughter

On February 10th, 2014 Nadine gave birth to her first child, a daughter, named Anaiya.

Anaiya turns six years old in February 2020 and doesn’t have any brothers or sisters.

Nadine rarely takes to Instagram to share photos of her daughter. She posted a photo of the pair together on holiday back in 2016 but since then hasn’t posted again.

Is Nadine married?

Nadine Coyle hasn’t ever been married. But she was engaged to her ex-partner Jason Bell from 2010-2011.

Nadine and Jason, a former American footballer, were together for 11 years before they split in September 2019.

A report from Heart writes that the reason for their split was because: “the Northern Irish star, 34, realised she and Jason, 41, were leading completely separate lives in different countries”.

Who’s looking after Anaíya while Nadine’s in the Jungle?

While Nadine is living in Northern Ireland, Anaiya’s dad still lives in the USA.

Although it’s unconfirmed how Nadine’s family life works, we can’t imagine that Anaiya is jetting back and forth between countries to share time between parents.

Speaking to Heart, Nadine said that she comes from “a big Irish Catholic family” so we can imagine there are enough people around to look after Anaiya.

Nadine has a sister, Rachel, who can be seen hanging out with Anaiya on Instagram in 2017.

On the subject of her immediate family, Nadine also said: “We’re a very close family”, so it looks like things ended amicably for her and Jason.

