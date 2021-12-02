Where to buy I'm A Celebrity merchandise, mugs, T-shirts and more











Since its launch in 2002, I’m A Celebrity has become a fan favourite and an iconic show on ITV. The show is back in 2021 for a 21st season and brings with it famous faces such as Frankie Bridge, David Ginola, Matty Lee and Arlene Phillips.

Ant and Dec and the whole I’m A Celebrity brand is recognised the world over. So, here’s a look at where to buy I’m A Celebrity merch. Fans of the show can bag themselves T-Shirts, mugs and more to get into the spirit of the 2021 series…

Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! BridTV 6654 Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 901229 901229 center 22403

I’m A Celebrity merch 2021

In 2021, I’m A Celebrity has launched merchandise items for its fans to purchase including mugs, bottles and mess tins!

For any mega-fans who want to eat and drink as they do in camp, it’s now possible thanks to ITV.

Personalised T-Shirts, designed in the same way as the campmates’ are, are also available to buy.

Where to buy I’m A Celebrity merchandise

The official store to buy the I’m A Celebrity merchandise from is the ITV Shop.

As with other ITV shows, such as Love Island, it appears that I’m A Celebrity has followed suit and all kinds of items can be purchased via the ITV Shop.

An official I’m A Celebrity… backpack with personalisation costs £25, while an enamel mug costs £10 from the site. This year, the show is also selling limited edition I’m A Celebrity Toblerones for £12 each.

Visit the official shop for the I’m A Celeb merch here.

Time to get messy! Live like a celeb with mess tins so clean you could eat your dinner from them. Find these and more official #ImACeleb merch right here: https://t.co/MwRwby8jXC ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/ibC6QTa3G8 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 1, 2020

Viewers respond to the I’m A Celebrity merch ‘plug’

During I’m A Celebrity season 21, campmate Simon Gregson mentioned that plaster cast of his derriere could be used as merch for the show which saw some viewers respond via Twitter.

One viewer Tweeted: “So can I expect casts of David as a new merch line?“

While some viewers didn’t seem phased by the merch plug, others called it “shameless” on Twitter.

