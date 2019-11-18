Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is back for 2019.

The show which sees our favourite famous faces put through their paces in the Australian Jungle started from Sunday, November 17th.

Roman Kemp had a heart to heart with his campmates during episode 2 of the 2019 series and opened up about his childhood. Roman talked everything from Andrew Ridgeley being his mum’s first boyfriend to receiving gifts from George Michael at Christmas.

One thing that Roman did mention was his dad having a tumour. So, did Martin Kemp brain tumour?

Martin’s battle with tumours

It was in 1995 that Martin Kemp found out he had two brain tumours – one the size of a grapefruit.

A report from the Express states that after appearing on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories in 2014, Martin revealed it was his wife Shirlie who first discovered a little lump in his head.

Martin went through an eight-hour operation and had to remain in hospital for several weeks afterwards. He also had to undergo radiotherapy. Today he suffers from epileptic fits and dyslexia as side effects.

Speaking to The Mirror, Martin said: “Having epilepsy is quite common for anyone who has a brain tumour or is recovering from one,” he said. “I still take drugs to suppress it and will have to do so for the rest of my life.”

Roman Kemp speaks out about his dad’s battle on I’m A Celeb

Many viewers of I’m A Celebrity 2019 would have had no idea that Martin – who played Steve Owen in Eastenders – had battled with brain tumours.

It was his son, Roman, who made mention of his dad’s illness.

Roman was speaking to the rest of his campmates about his parents, childhood and more specifically, his dad’s tumour.

Roman said that he had to re-teach his father all the words to Spandau Ballet songs as he had forgotten all the lyrics due to the brain tumours.

