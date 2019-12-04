Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

X Factor star Myles Stephenson is one of the contestants on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2019. He might have caught viewers’ attention during his time in the Jungle for revealing the fact that he’s into older women, but let’s face it, everyone was into Myles before he even made the juicy admission.

Myles is certainly a striking-looking guy who we can’t imagine has too much trouble when it comes to finding a bae.

He was dating Love Island star Gabby Allen in 2019 before entering the Jungle. But it looks like the Rak Su singer is single and ready to mingle.

So, what is Myles Stephenson’s ethnicity? Let’s take a look at his background.

Who is Myles Stephenson?

Myles Stephenson is one-quarter of R ‘n’ B boyband Rak-Su.

Now he’s one of the campmates featuring in series 19 of I’m A Celebrity alongside Kate Garraway, Caitlyn Jenner, Jacqueline Jossa and more.

Myles is a singer made famous by ITV contest The X Factor. His group, Rak-Su won the show in 2017 and went on to have hit songs such as “Rotate” and “Dimelo”.

Myles Stephenson – ethnicity

Myles hails from Watford, London and was born on September 11th, 1991.

He is mixed race and by the looks of his Instagram account, his mother is white and his father could be of Jamaican descent.

The I’m A Celebrity 2019 star took to Instagram in March 2018 to share a photo of his grandmother captioned: “…Coming to UK from Jamaica in testing times with 6 children, to fighting cancer multiple times!”

Who are Myles’ parents?

Myles is 28 years old and is the son of Vicky and Terry.

Speaking to The Daily Mail in 2019, Myles said that he had a tough childhood.

He explained how his parents split up when he was two years old because his dad was ‘messing around’.

From Instagram, it looks like Myles is close with his parents, but his mum especially.

