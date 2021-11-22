Who is Magnum on I'm A Celebrity as Snoochie Shy cries his name?











It’s that time of year again when Ant and Dec are back on our TV screens as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is officially airing! The ITV show kicked off its 21st series on November 21st, 2021. David Ginola, Richard Madeley, Frankie Bridge and many more stars make up this year’s line-up.

Snoochie Shy is also an I’m A Celebrity contestant in 2021 and it looks like she’s scared of absolutely everything. One thing that seems to be getting Snoochie through in the competition series is ‘Magnum’, so let’s find out more about who Magnum is and why Snoochie keeps thinking about him…

Snoochie Shy mentions Magnum

During I’m A Celebrity season 21 episode 2, on November 22nd, Snoochie and Danny Miller take part in the series’ first eating challenge.

Ant and Dec reveal that Snoochie has a ‘Sneeze Burger’ on her plate as she jumps out of her chair, cries and screams at the sight of a cow’s nose.

Snoochie cried: “It’s Magnum” as she looked over at the cow’s nose.

I’m A Celebrity: Who is Magnum?

Screaming Snoochie, in the sheer shock and horror of seeing a cow’s nose served to her on a plate, must’ve thought that the cow’s nose resembled a cat’s nose as Magnum is actually her pet cat.

He’s black and white and fluffy and, judging by Snoochie’s Instagram page, she’s madly in love with him.

Meet Magnum on Instagram

Not every one of Snoochie’s Instagram posts features her pet cat, Magnum, but he does appear quite a lot on her social media, after all, he is her fur-baby.

Magnum looks to be living in a lap of luxury with Snoochie and his cat tree is seen in her posts.

Magnum also has his own dedicated ‘highlight‘ on Snoochie’s Instagram page where she’s filmed him walking around as a kitten, climbing trees, jumping into her hair and much more.

