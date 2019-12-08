Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! rounded off another series in 2019.

Episode 1 of the season started on November 17th and Antony McPartlin was thankfully back to his reporting duties alongside Declan Donnelly.

The grand finale kicked off on Sunday, December 8th at 9 pm. Ant and Dec revealed the winner, as the rest of the campmates looked on.

The decision was in the hands of the public to vote their favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2019. But, despite that, the I’m A Celebrity winner for 2019 has viewers divided.

Who is the I’m A Celebrity winner for 2019?

Sunday, December 8th 2019 saw one of the I’m A Celebrity campmates crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Jacqueline Jossa was in floods of tears as Ant and Dec announced her victory. Andy Whyment came in second place while Roman Kemp placed third.

Jacqueline, 27, thanked all of her fans for voting and proclaimed her love for her family, husband and best friends on the show.

What did viewers think of the I’m A Celeb winner?

Tonnes of I’m A Celebrity fans were thrilled to see Jacqueline take home the crown, however, her win certainly divided viewers.

While some viewers wrote: “That was a proper Oscars speech. Great series and really pleased with the winner. Was my top two from the start.”

Others disagreed with the result: “That is a commercial decision by ITV absolute f***ing disgrace.”

More viewers took to Twitter to state how they thought the show was “fixed” and how they were “disappointed.”

jaquline got pity points end of discussion #ImACeleb #imacelebrity — lilymay is tik tok famous x x (@lilyandersonnx) December 8, 2019

