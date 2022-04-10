Make Ina Garten's salted chocolate chunk cookies from Be My Guest













When it comes to hosting dinner parties, easy-to-do recipes and super tasty food, Ina Garten is the go-to woman. She’s best known as Barefoot Contessa and has been whipping up all kinds of delicious dishes since 1978.

From opening her own store to launching cookbooks and getting a TV show on Food Network, Ina Garten has had a seriously successful career. In 2022 she’s the host of a brand new Food Network series, Be My Guest with Ina Garten. So, let’s find out more about how to make her salted chocolate chunk cookies from episode 2…

Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars | Trailer | BBC BridTV 8932 Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars | Trailer | BBC https://i.ytimg.com/vi/yjIjUT1aoDw/hqdefault.jpg 972087 972087 center 22403

Be My Guest with Ina Garten episode 2

After launching on April 2nd, Be My Guest with Ina Garten episode 2 aired on April 9th and featured journalist Willie Geist.

Ina welcomed Willie into her home for a cocktail masterclass and their partners, Jeffrey and Christina, later joined them for cocktail hour.

The Food Network star also baked Willie’s favourite salted chocolate chunk cookies which appear to have grabbed the attention of viewers, too.

Speaking of his time spent at Ina’s house on the Today Show, Willie joked that he was invited over Jenna and Hoda from The Today Show.

NO WAY: Make Ina Garten’s Chicken Marbella and impress all your guests

Ina Garten’s salted chocolate chunk cookies: Ingredients

To make the salted chocolate chunk cookies that Willie Geist describes as “perfect“, you’ll need the following ingredients:

1/2 pound unsalted butter (230g, room temperature)

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 extra-large eggs

1 cup light brown sugar (128g)

1/2 cup granulated sugar (64g)

2 cups all-purpose flour (260g)

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups chopped walnuts (192g)

1 1/2 pounds semisweet chocolate chunks (192g)

Sea salt

Now, let’s get to the important part of how to bake the cookies…

Make Ina’s salted chocolate chip cookies

Firstly, ensure that your oven is preheated to 350F (180 Degrees Celcius) as per Food Network.

Next, in the bowl, combine the butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar and mix into a creamy paste.

Add the vanilla extract and the eggs and mix well.

In a new bowl, mix together the flour, baking soda, and salt.

Then, slowly add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture.

Fold in the walnuts and chocolate chunks.

Using a spoon or an ice-cream scoop, drop the dough on a baking sheet lined with baking paper.

With dampened hands, flatten the dough slightly.

Bake for 15 minutes (the cookies will seem underdone).

Remove from the oven, sprinkle with sea salt, and allow to cool slightly on the pan, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Enjoy Ina’s creation all to yourself or share with your guests!

OMG: The Ultimatum cast’s zodiac signs show Alexis Maloney is a fiery Scorpio

.@inagarten turns the tables during a visit from journalist @WillieGeist — this time she's the one asking the questions! Join them on #BeMyGuest With Ina Garten, streaming Saturday on @discoveryplus. Watch a food-focused cut on @FoodNetwork the same day at 12|11c. pic.twitter.com/hzEMM6FN8C — Food Network (@FoodNetwork) April 8, 2022

WATCH BE MY GUEST WITH INA GARTEN ON SATURDAYS AT 12/11C ON DISCOVERY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK