MIC's Victoria says daughter Gaia was 'born sassy' while ex Inigo Philbrick remains in jail













Alongside her BFF Mark Francis Vandelli, Victoria Baker Harber has appeared on Made in Chelsea since 2011. Mark and Victoria are the epitome of what the show is all about, living a life as lavish as possible in the SW3 postcode.

Whether strolling down Sloane Street in Saint Laurent or passing King’s Road in Roberto Cavalli, VBH and Mark Francis’ impeccable taste and love for the finer things in life are hard to miss on MIC.

In true VBH style, she’s gliding through motherhood with grace despite her daughter’s father, Inigo Philbrick, being, shall we say, away.

Is Inigo Philbrick in jail?

Yes, Inigo Philbrick is currently in prison. The former art dealer pleaded guilty to wire fraud in 2021, as reported by Art News. He was arrested in 2020 by the FBI, which accused him of swindling dealers and investors out of $20 million.

Art News reported in 2020 that Inigo Philbrick was: “Indicted by a grand jury on counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.”

Inigo could face up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced while, back in Chelsea, Victoria Baker Harber is raising their daughter alone.

Victoria Baker Harber welcomed baby girl in 2020

In November 2020, just months after Philbrick was arrested, Victoria welcomed Gaia Grace into the world. Speaking to Hello! Magazine, Victoria said: “Nothing can prepare you for becoming a mother. What I feel for Gaia is more than love.”

Gaia Grace is now almost a year and a half old and it looks as though Victoria, 33, is taking single motherhood in her stride, judging by Instagram.

Victoria says daughter Gaia was ‘born sassy’

It’s clear to see from Victoria’s Instagram page that Gaia Grace has the face of an angel but, according to her mother’s IG captions, she was “born sassy”.

Of course, Victoria wouldn’t have it any other way than her daughter cruising around Chelsea in a child-size Mercedes. Gaia can also be seen sporting pearls on her mum’s IG.

On Gaia’s first birthday, in November 2021, Mark Francis took to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday and captioned his photo: “One year old today and already gazing up in adulation. Your child could only have been born with impeccable taste, Victoria BH! Happy birthday little angel, you are so adored.”

Victoria often takes to the ’gram to share photos of “little Gaia” and most recently asked in a caption: “How did I get so lucky?”

