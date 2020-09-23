Despite hopes from Ink Master fans for season 14, Paramount Network has confirmed the cancellation of the show.

Since its premiere back in 2012, Ink Master has become a favourite reality series for many viewers at home.

The show features tattoo artists who compete in a series of challenges where a team of experts determine their tattoo and artistic skills.

Ink Master gained so much popularity that it went to launch three spin-off series and themed episodes.

But sadly Paramount Network has announced that the show won’t be returning for a fourteenth season and fans wonder why is that.

Why was Ink Master cancelled?

Ink Master has been cancelled after 13 seasons, as first reported by Variety.

The decision comes as part of Paramount Network’s programming shift which will focus more on movies and mini-series from next year. The channel has been rebranded as Paramount Movie Network.

While Ink Master hasn’t addressed the reports at the time of writing, the cancellation comes as part of Paramount’s decision to move out of unscripted programming.

Other shows that have been cancelled are Wife Swap and Battle of the Fittest Couples. Meanwhile, Bar Rescue and Lip Sync Battle are moving somewhere else.

Where do we get some of these canvases?! These are some of the weirdest tattoo requests in #InkMaster history. pic.twitter.com/azbUvEjoBH — Ink Master (@inkmaster) May 7, 2020

Can Ink Master air on another network?

That’s unconfirmed at the moment. As said above, Ink Master producers haven’t addressed the show’s cancellation at the time of writing.

There are plenty of examples where series has been cancelled and picked up by other channels or streaming services like Netflix or Amazon.

It remains unknown whether that will be the case with Ink Master.

Fans react on Twitter

It’s safe to say that Ink Master fans haven’t reacted well to the cancellation news.

Check out reactions from Twitter users down below.

My favorite show, Ink Master, just got cancelled #fuck2020 — Fidel Cashflow (@IAmTomMcCarthy) September 22, 2020

Ink Master being cancelled has ruined my year tbh — Trishala. (@__readysetgo) September 22, 2020

They cancelled Ink Master? I hate it here 😭 https://t.co/AIKu9Yp4hl — Marcus (@KingMarcusXXV) September 22, 2020

