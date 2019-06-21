Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

It would be easy to get Love Island 2019 confused with Britain’s Next Top Model at the rate the show’s going.

Each week another straight ten out of ten storms into the villa to shake things up.

Week three in the villa saw stunning model, Arabella Chi stride onto Love Island 2019.

The smiley, confident gal is every coupled-up girl’s worst nightmare because not only is she stunning but she actually seems nice and down to earth, too!

Here’s everything you need to know about model Arabella Chi, measurements and more!

Love Island: Arabella Stanforth’s modelling career

The glowing goddess is signed to Leni’s Models which is based in Holborn, London.

In 2017 she was represented by Models1 – the same company that represents Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista.

Modelling is second nature to Arabella as she’s modelled for the last 10 years since she was 18 years old.

Her modelling jobs have included brands such as Very UK, MyProtein, Accessorize, Nasty Gal, Wrangler, Monreal, and organic yoga clothing brand Carrot Banana Peach.

She also features in Women’s Health Magazine demonstrating various workouts such as suspension and dumbbell.

Arabella Chi – measurements

In a 2017 interview with The Performance Kitchen, Arabella revealed that boxing, yoga and HIIT workouts are to thank for her incredible body.

Arabella’s height is a huge 5 ft 10.

Her chest size is 32 inches, her waist is 26 and hips 35 inches according to her modelling profile.

Arabella wears a size seven shoe and her clothing size would be around an XS to S or a UK size 6-8.

Who are Arabella Stanforth’s parents?

It turns out that Arabella’s good looks are no accident.

Her mum, Eunice, was once ‘Leamington carnival queen’ and appeared on game show ‘Sale Of The Century’ in the 1980’s according to the Mail Online.

Arabella attended the posh Warwick Prep School and began modelling during her late teens.

Her dad, Paul, is managing director of EBCO – electronic bike company and has been since 2010.

Arabella’s mum is now the reative director of a production company which organises fashion events such as The Clothes Show.

