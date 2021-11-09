Inside Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson's romantic wedding day











Fans of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta will know that Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson have had their fair share of ups and downs since the pair first got together. But that all seems to be in the past as the pair have just tied the knot and seem happier than ever.

Love and Hip Hop stars Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson tied the knot on Sunday (7th November). The couple were joined by their family and friends as well as their Love and Hip Hop castmates.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Inside Yung Joc’s and Kendra Robinson’s wedding day

Although Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson are yet to post any snaps from their wedding day, their Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta castmates captured the pair on camera enjoying their big day.

In the snaps, Kendra can be seen wearing a strapless white gown that cascaded into a volume skirt with a long trail. At one point, she had to pause and bow down to fix something on her outfit.

Once Kendra and Yung Joc were about to exchange their vows, an unidentified man crashed the stage. He was dressed in red and was seen delivering a rambling speech before the priest grabbed the microphone from him.

After that mishap, the priest officiated the wedding, and Joc who was wearing a classic black and white tuxedo walked with his wife smiling and holding her hand.

Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s wedding was delayed

Per The Shade Room, Yung Joc popped the question in 2019 however their nuptials were delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year Yung Joc told Page Six:

“It definitely threw out the wedding planning. It pushed us into a whole new mental capacity. We said we weren’t going to be the couple that was engaged forever. We want to get engaged and get married right away.”

Fans share their congratulations for the newlyweds

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta fans took to Twitter to share their congratulations for Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson tying the knot.

Wow Kendra and yung joc finally got married Congratulations to the newlyweds 😍😍😍😍 — Msclbeauty (@Rissaluvem) November 8, 2021

One user wrote: “Aww I’m happy for Yung Joc and Kendra they’re married.”

Congrats are in order for Yung Joc and Kendra …heard today is the day #lahh — truth reigns all day (@903_202) November 6, 2021

While another user wrote: “Joc & Kendra went through some sh*t but that boy tied the knot.”

Joc finally married Kendra 🥰 — Jay ✨ (@LockhartJaven) November 8, 2021

Another wrote: “Damn they finally got married congratulations to Joc and Kendra yay.”

