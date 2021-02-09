Interior Design Masters: Why was Fearne Cotton replaced by Alan Carr?











Interior Design Masters season 1 was presented by Fearne Cotton. However, some changes have been made to the BBC show and fashionista Fearne is nowhere to be seen. So, where is the show’s former host and who is her replacement?

BBC Two’s Interior Design Masters is back for a second season in 2021. The interior design competition launched on Tuesday, February 2nd at 8 pm. A group of established interior designers went head to head in episode 1 in their first design challenge in a commercial space.

Screenshot: Interior Design Masters Fearne Cotton – BBC

Interior Design Masters: Where is Fearne Cotton?

TV and radio presenter Fearne Cotton was the face of Interior Design Masters in 2019.

However as season 2 launched viewers found that the show’s presenter has been replaced by someone new.

Fearne is well-known as a fashion-forward presenter, so it made sense that she was hosting the show alongside judge Michelle Ogundehin.

Interior Design Masters: Who is Michelle Ogundehin?

Interior Design Masters – Michelle Ogundehin, Fearne Cotton – Photographer: Tom Scott

Fearne Cotton’s replacement

As of season 2, Fearne has been replaced by comedian and talk-show host Alan Carr.

No statement has been released on the reasoning for Fearne’s departure and the show has altered its name in 2021 to Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr.

As well as Alan, the show features judge Michelle Ogundehin and Laurence Llewelyn Bowen.

Were viewers keen on Fearne as Design Masters host?

When a TV show changes its host it can be due to many reasons. Perhaps viewers expressed opinions on Fearne or maybe the filming of the show and Fearne’s schedule didn’t work well this time around.

Twitter users seemed to be a fan on Fearne during season 1 of the show. Some people took to the internet to share their love for her outfit choices each episode.

Fearne is the founder of Happy Place – a movement for mental and physical wellbeing – and runs a podcast and YouTube channel. She’s also an author and released a new book in 2021.

The Radio 1 Chart Show host married musician Jesse Wood in 2014 and together they have two children, Rex and Honey Krissy Wood.

Between being a mum, running her podcast and releasing books and journals, Fearne looks to be a very busy woman. Perhaps she just had too much on to commit to another season of Interior Design Masters!

