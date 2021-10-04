Is Alaskan Bush People scripted? Discovery show explored











In the world of reality TV, the lines can become blurred between scripted shows and real life. However, it appears that viewers think they’ve got it sussed when it comes to Discovery show Alaskan Bush people. Let’s take a look at whether Alaskan Bush People is scripted.

Survival shows always seem to be a hit with reality TV fans. From Survivor 41 to Shipwrecked, there’s no end of series to watch that see regular folk plonked into the wilderness. Alaskan Bush People is an opportunity for viewers to see the Brown family’s survival skills.

Screenshot: Alaskan Bush People, Discovery, Alaskan Bush People Twitter preview clip

What is Alaskan Bush People?

Alaskan Bush People is a reality TV series that follows the Brown family as they attempt to survive in the wild.

The show has been running since 2014 and its onto its thirteenth season in 2021.

The Brown family is made up of Ami, Matt, Bam Bam, Bear, Gabe, Noah, Birdy, Rainy, Twila, Rhain, Eli, Raquell, Sophie and River. The father of the Brown family, Billy, passed away in 2021.

Is Alaskan Bush People scripted?

Distractify reported in 2020 that while Alaskan Bush People is listed as an unscripted show, because of many changes over the years, some viewers have started to think it could be fake.

When Alaskan Bush People first started, the family lived in Hoonah, Alaska, but now they reportedly reside in Okanogan County, Washington which could lead people to wonder if the family is truly living in the bush.

Tweets from viewers of the show suggesting that the show is fake date all the way back to 2015. In 2020, viewers are still suggesting that Alaskan Bush People isn’t entirely genuine.

Where do the Alaskan Bush People really live?

Although the Discovery show portrays that the Alaskan Bush People live in the wild, it turns out that they don’t actually live in the bush but simply film there for the show as per Monsters and Critics.

Monsters and Critics wrote in 2017 that “the family used to stay at Icy Strait Lodge in Hoonah, AK, between filming rather than at their “Browntown” homestead as depicted on the show.“

Ranker reported in 2021, that “After some time in Alaska they moved their family back to the continental US but returned to Alaska four years later to film an autobiographical documentary which turned into the Discovery show. However, Billy kept legal residency in Colorado and Texas.”

