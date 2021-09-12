Is Alex Guarnaschelli still engaged? Chopped judge's love life explored











One of the most popular celebrity chefs on TV, Alex Guarnaschelli, has been making a name for herself since 2008. She’s had huge success on Food Network, has released cooking books and runs her own restaurant, Butter Midtown, in New York.

While she has clearly had success in her professional career, many of her fans are wondering if Alex Guarnaschelli is still engaged. So, let’s take a look at Alex’s marriages, her kids, family and much more…

Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Who is Alex Guarnaschelli?

Alexandra Guarnaschelli is an American celebrity chef who was born in St Louis but later moved to New York.

She’s the only daughter of cookbook editor Maria Guarnaschelli and John Guarnaschelli.

Alex is 52 years old and celebrates her birthday on June 20th making her a Gemini.

Alex’s career

Before breaking into TV, Alex worked in restaurants as a chef. She then became the executive chef at Butter Restaurant in New York in 2003.

Alex’s TV career kicked off in 2008 when she appeared on The Cooking Loft. She appeared on daytime TV cooking shows before joining Food Network’s Chopped. She’s also an Iron Chef.

Speaking of her success on Food Network at a Google Talk in 2018, Alex said: “I can’t believe it, right? It’s so crazy.“

Is Alex Guarnaschelli still engaged?

Yes, it appears that Alex Guarnaschelli is still engaged.

During her TV appearances on Chopped in 2021, she can be seen wearing a ring on her left hand which is most likely her engagement ring.

Alex announced her engagement to Michael Castellon in 2020 and as per The List, they’ve been together for over half a decade.

Prior to meeting Michael, Alex was married to Brandon Clark from 2007 to 2015 and together they had a daughter, Ava Clark.

Speaking to People Magazine in 2020, Alex’s fiancé spoke to her daughter, Ava, about asking her mother to marry him: “I said: ‘He asked me to marry him.’ And she goes: ‘All right. I mean, I guess you can, Mom’. Such a 12-year-old.”

Alex can be found on Instagram with 975k followers @guarnaschelli. Mike is also on IG with over 32k followers @chefmike808.

