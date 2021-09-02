Is The Challenge's Amber Borzotra married? Love life explored











The Challenge returned in 2021 with a brand new series – Spies, Lies and Allies. Amber Borzotra is no stranger to the show as she was the winner of The Challenge 36 alongside Chris “CT” Tamburello.

The latest edition of the reality competition series kicked off on August 11, 2021, with T.J Lavin returning as host. The addition of Amber to The Challenge 37 was a surprise, so let’s find out more about her, from her age to IG, her job and whether she’s married…

Who is Amber Borzotra?

Amber Borzotra is a 33-year-old model, social media influencer and reality TV star.

She was a contestant on Big Brother in 2014 and first took part in The Challenge in 2020.

Amber was born on January 13th, 1988 in Knoxville, Tennessee and was raised by her mother. As stated in her MTV bio: “Amber’s main motivation is to make her mom proud, so don’t expect this competitor to go down without a fight.“

Amber’s career

By the looks of things, Amber isn’t doing too badly for herself in 2021. Her winnings from The Challenge in 2020 earned her around $450k and now, she’s in the running to potentially win season 37 of the show, too.

She also has her own series on the Zeus Network called Pillow Talk with Amber & Hannah.

Amber has around 170k followers on Instagram (@amberborzotra) and a further 61k on Twitter.

Is Amber Borzotra married?

No, Amber isn’t married. However, she is in a relationship with YouTuber and fitness model Chauncey Palmer.

Chauncey took to YouTube on August 29th to share a video of the couple doing a workout. He wrote in the video description: “My girl Amber B. was the winner of the challenge last season and so it was only right that I challenged her myself with this routine…“

At the end of the video, it’s revealed that Amber lost the challenge and as a forfeit she had to get Chauncey’s initials tattooed on her. She opted for a neck tattoo of “CP”. Amber said: “I have your initials on me so you better put a ring on my finger one day and give me like five babies.“

