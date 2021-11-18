Is Beth Bice from Married At First Sight season 9 pregnant?











Throwing it back to 2019, Married At First Sight season 9 first aired and the show followed the journeys of couples based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Ready to take part in a social experiment that would likely change their lives forever was Iris and Keith, Deonna and Gregory and more.

Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson were also a MAFS season 9 couple. The duo was a success story on the show and are married today. Now, Beth and Jamie have got viewers asking if they’ve decided to take their relationship a step further in 2021. So, is Beth Bice pregnant? Let’s find out more…

Meet Beth and Jamie

One of the many couples to appear on MAFS and ready to take the plunge into married life with someone they’ve never met before were Beth and Jamie.

Elizabeth and Jamie both hailed from Charlotte. Beth, 32, works as an account executive and Jamie, 35, is a financial technician who has dreams of travelling the world as per Lifetime.

Although Beth and Jamie had chemistry from the start, they had a pretty tumultuous time during the Lifetime show in 2019. However, it appears that their relationship is standing the test of time despite their arguments as they’re still together today.

Is Beth Bice pregnant?

Although rumours are circulating in 2021 that Beth Bice could be pregnant, the reality TV star hasn’t publicly announced that she is.

There’s also reason to suggest that Beth definitely isn’t pregnant in 2021. For starters, Beth and Jamie took to the couples’ cam back in August 2021 on Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam S3 Ep10 ‘The Long Haul’, where they took a pregnancy test and revealed that they’re not pregnant.

Beth was a few days late for her period, so she took a test. Once the negative result showed up, Jamie said: “I’m honestly relieved that the pregnancy test was negative. It’s not the right time for us.“

Beth said: “I am so happy that this pregnancy came back negative. No babies yet.“

Are Beth and Jamie going to have a baby?

During the August 2021 video, the couple also agreed that there are a lot of logistical things to sort out before having a baby but they’re both excited to start a family together in the future.

On November 2nd, 2021, Beth took to Instagram to promote a birth control app. She captioned the photo: “As you know, Jamie and I decided to wait a little later in life to start a family. However hormonal birth control is not the right fit for me, my body decided that.”

Many of her IG followers got confused at the photo and thought that the thermometer she’s holding in the post was a pregnancy test! But, for now, Jamie and Beth are enjoying married life – baby free!

