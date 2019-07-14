Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Caroline Flack is the one and only when it comes to presenting Love Island. She’s been there from the start – way back when in 2015 – and it’s safe to say no one else could fill her boots.

Series 5 of Love Island has seen the Flackster looking glowing, toned and like an all-around stunner, but she’s got viewers asking some questions.

The Love Island presenter seems to be sporting more loose, floaty and baggy clothes during her appearances on the 2019 show.

She’s has had more boyfriends than most but is 2019 her year to settle down? Is Caroline Flack pregnant? Here’s everything you need to know…

Is Caroline Flack pregnant?

July 2019 has seen Love Island viewers asking questions about the show’s host and her potential bun in the oven.

Twitter users took to the internet to suggest that Caroline Flack is pregnant with one writing: “Caroline Flack is sooooo pregnant, she looks so cute in that dress in the little preview.”

Caroline herself hasn’t said anything about being pregnant, nor is she publicly in a relationship with anyone, but that doesn’t mean she couldn’t be expecting.

Who is Caroline Flack dating in 2019?

Rumours have circulated Cazza Flack and her personal trainer Bradley Simmonds in 2019.

However, the ITV host has jumped on any suggestions that she and Bradley are linked romantically. She told Cosmopolitan Magazine that Bradley is the only constant thing in her life.

Caroline said to Cosmo: “Everyone keeps saying I’m dating him but I’m not. I wouldn’t want to ruin it because he’s the best thing.”

Previous to PT Bradley, Caroline was papped with Danny Cipriani in March 2019 and engaged to Andrew Brady for three months but they called things off on July 10th 2018.

Does Caroline want to have a family?

Caroline, who turned 39 in November 2018, is yet to settle down and start a family. Something which many people think should be in the pipeline by the time we hit around 30.

However, the Flack Attack isn’t phased by what other people have got to say. The Daily Mail reported that she said that her critics were “mean and weird” for pressuring her to have children.

Coming from a relatively large family herself, with two sisters and a brother, it could be likely that Caroline wants kids of her own, and if she does, we’re sure she’ll do it in her own time.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE

WATCH LOVE ISLAND 2019 EVERY NIGHT ON ITV2 AT 9 PM (SATURDAY IS A HIGHLIGHT SHOW)