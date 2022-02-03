CBB’s massive $250K prize fund isn’t going to charity this year











Celebrity Big Brother is back on CBS for its third season in 2022. Chris Kirkpatrick, Cynthia Bailey, Chris Kattan, Todrick Hall, Lamar Odom, Shanna Moakler and many more famous faces officially moved into the Big Brother house as of February 2nd.

As the celebrities settled into their new surroundings and got acquainted with one another during episode 1, many viewers may be wondering how much they’ll earn for being on the show. Some already seem confident that they can win, while others aren’t so cocky when it comes to the competition. So, let’s take a look at who’s getting the cash prize on Celebrity Big Brother 3 if it isn’t going to charity…

The Celebrity Big Brother prize fund isn’t going to charity in 2022

Following the same format as the regular Big Brother series, the celebrities have to eliminate each other one by one until just one famous face is left. Whoever is left standing will be awarded a huge cash prize.

The house is rigged with hundreds of microphones and cameras as the celebrities have to battle for power and make it to safety each week.

As per episode 1 of the show, the last celebrity standing will win the grand cash prize, so it’s not going to charity this season.

The prize fund is pretty substantial

As with the first two seasons of Celebrity Big Brother, the USA show’s prize fund still stands at $250,000.

CBB host Julie Chen Moonves said that the celebrities are “all out of their element and all battling to make it to the very end in hopes of walking out with the quarter million dollar grand prize.“

Some celebrities may need the prize money more than others

As per TMZ in 2019, the celebrities earn $100k each just for walking into the house.

But the celebrities are entering the CBB house with many different amounts in their back pockets. For some, $250k might not seem as important that it may be for others.

Lamar Odom has the highest net worth in the house, it’s estimated at $30m as per Celebrity Net Worth. Teddi Mellencamp is worth a cool $12m and Cynthia Bailey has an estimated net worth of £2.5m

However, some of the other celebrities, such as Mirai Nagasu reportedly have a net worth of $500k.

