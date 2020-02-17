Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

E4 series Come Dine with Me has been enjoying a celebrity make-over at the start of 2020 with special week-long shows.

From Dave Benson Phillips (that guy from CBBC and Get Your Own Back) to Anthea Turner and Jack Fincham, it’s safe to say that Channel 4 producers have pushed the boat out when it comes to finding random celebs to dine together.

The third week of wining and dining came to a close on Friday, February 14th, and fans are desperate to know if there are more episodes to come.

Is Celebrity Come Dine with Me on tonight?

No!

Celebrity Come Dine with Me is not on tonight (Monday, February 17th).

Unfortunately, their won’t’ be any episodes on E4 this week as the 2020 series has now finished. There were only three weeks of celeb madness scheduled and there will not be a fourth.

Meet the Celebrity Come Dine with Me 2020 winners

Winner of week 1 was former Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer.

Although Made in Chelsea man Mark Francis hosted what he thought was a winning Italian-themed night, it wasn’t enough to impress as Dani claimed the prize on the final night at Mark’s London home.

Winner of week 2 was Coronation Street actor Steven Arnold, who saw off competition from Tattoo Fixer Jay Hutton, Charlotte Crosby, Real Housewives of Cheshire star Dawn Ward and The Office‘s Ewen MacIntosh.

Finally, the penultimate week saw AJ Odudu claim the £1,000 charity prize money.

AJ hosted her evening at the end of the week and served a stunning Lancashire hot pot, Odudu Stew with Dodo and Puff Puff with white chocolate sauce!

What else is on E4?

If you’re looking for a celeb-style replacement for Come Dine with Me then you don’t have to wait long.

Iconic E4 series Celebs Go Dating returns on Monday, February 24th.

Find out which celebrities feature in the 2020 series here!