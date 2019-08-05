Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

For the second time this year, Celebs Go Dating will air on E4.

The popular celebrity dating show is now into season 7 having first launched in 2016 with celebrities such as Charlotte Crosby and Joey Essex.

Now, the 2019 series has a certain Love Island takeover feel to it, with both Megan Barton-Hanson and Jack Fincham part of a star-studded line-up.

Here’s how you can join the gang for some of the most awkward, shambolic, hilarious and romantic dates known to reality TV.

Celebs Go Dating: Launch night

Celebs Go Dating launched on Monday, August 5th, on E4 at 9 pm.

Each episode airs for 60 minutes and there are 20 scheduled episodes in the series.

Is Celebs Go Dating on every night?

Not quite!

Celebs Go Dating season 7 does not air on Saturday. Instead, it continues on E4 at 9 pm every weeknight and Sunday.

The grand final, abroad in Tenerife last season, should air on Tuesday, August 27th.

You can catch up with the entire series via the official Channel 4 media player, ALL4, where each episode will be uploaded shortly after going to air.

Celebs Go Dating cast: Love Island stars

Jack Fincham joins the line-up after splitting up with Dani Dyer shortly after their Love Island series 4 victory in the summer of 2018.

Their high-profile split resulted in Dani rekindling her love with Sammy Kimmence, leaving loveable Jack single and looking to mingle.

Villa co-star Megan Barton-Hanson also saw her romance with Wes Nelson’s fizzle out, which is why she joins the agency.

We’re sure the stunning brunette won’t be short of men vying for her attention on the show, although it appears that a romantic relationship with Demi Sims forms during filming.

Who saw that coming!

Demi Sims and Megan Barton-Hanson?

TOWIE star Chloe Sims is a Celebs Go Dating veteran and returns to the show to find love, this time bringing little sis Demi along for the ride.

According to newspaper reports, Megan and Demi Sims are now dating, with both of them previously explaining that they are bisexual.

Clearly, something happens on the show…

TOWIE’s Lauren Goodger also joins the line-up of celebrity singletons. Since her famous on-screen romance with Mark Wright ended, she’s endured a string of not-so-successful relationships.

Best of the rest: Lee Ryan, Nathan Henry, Lady Colin!

We’re sure fans of early 2000s boy band Blue are swooning at the chance to date singer Lee Ryan, who will undoubtedly be one of the most popular men in the series.

Nathan Ryan‘s recent breakup has been a hot topic in Geordie Shore season 19 and fans of the show have been desperate for Nathan to find love again.

Finally, Lady Colin Campbell is also looking for love.

The author and socialite famously married Lord Colin Campbell in 1974, after knowing him just five days… who’s to say a repeat shotgun wedding couldn’t happen in the new season of Celebs Go Dating?

