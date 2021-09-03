Is Chrisley Knows Best on Hulu? Streaming options explored











Throwing it back to 2014 and Todd and Julie Chrisley and the rest of their family were newcomers to the reality TV world. Nowadays, they have a huge fanbase and their show is onto its ninth season.

The highs, lows and all things in between are captured on Chrisley Knows Best and long-time viewers would have seen the Chrisley kids grow into adults. So, let’s take a look at how to watch the show’s new season. Is Chrisley Knows Best on Hulu?

Chrisley Knows Best is back in 2021 for its ninth season.

Todd, Julie, Savannah, Chase, Nanny Faye, Grayson and Chloe are back for more Chrisley craziness. Episode 1 “The Botox Monster” aired on August 12th, 2021.

Growing Up Chrisley is also back for a third season in 2021. The show premiered on the same day as Chrisley Knows Best – August 12th – and airs on Thursdays.

Is Chrisley Knows Best on Hulu?

It doesn’t appear that Chrisley Knows Best is available to watch on Hulu.

Hulu provides viewers with all kinds of channels from TLC to CBS, Food Network, CNN and much more.

However, it doesn’t look like Hulu is the place to be if you’re looking to binge on Chrisley Knows Best episodes.

Heavy reports that with a Hulu Live subscription, viewers can catch the show as it airs live. However, it doesn’t appear that the show is listed on Hulu’s featured shows.

Chrisley Knows Best streaming options

Chrisley Knows Best airs weekly on USA Network. To watch episodes of the show, head over to the USA Network website where you can watch episodes for free. Watch Growing Up Chrisley on USA Network online here with an NBCUniversal Profile.

Chrisley Knows Best fans can also stream the show via Peacock for free.

All 170 episodes of the show are accessible via Peacock here.

Alternative streaming options for the show include Sling TV and AT&T TV.

