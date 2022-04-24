Christine's Selling Sunset future hangs in the balance, she's now CEO of RealOpen













After four seasons, some could expect that the drama on Selling Sunset would start to settle down but as season 5 dropped on Netflix on April 22nd, 2022, it’s clear to see that there’s no end of tea to spill amongst the Oppenheim Group’s realtors.

Christine Quinn has been a cast member on the show since it first launched in 2019 and it’s safe to say that wherever Christine goes, drama follows. She took some time out from work to have a baby and returned for season 4 and now Christine is back for good in season 5 but some Selling Sunset fans are asking whether Christine is leaving Selling Sunset. So, let’s find out more about the mom-of-one in 2022…

Christine causes a stir on Selling Sunset

Throughout Selling Sunset season 5, Christine’s past feuds with some of her co-workers resurface. After a sit down with Heather El Moussa, Christine and Heather want to patch things up, but when it comes to Christine and the rest of the ladies, she’s got beef with almost everyone in the group.

After Emma Hernan revealed to Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald that Christine had tried to pay someone to drop their listing with Emma and take it up with Christine, her future at The Oppenheim Group was thrown into question.

Chrishell Stause had already asked Jason to consider firing Christine, but in Mary’s words, her attempted sabotage of Emma could be the final nail in the coffin.

Is Christine still with the Oppenheim Group?

As well as mentions of a firing, Christine herself talked of potentially starting her own real estate business and leaving The Oppenheim Group in season 5.

As per the Oppenheim Group’s website, Christine is still listed as an agent at the time of writing.

Christine’s bio reads: “Christine’s southern roots and family values are what set her apart from others in the industry. She believes that honesty and integrity are the golden standards in business.“

Christine reveals her company, RealOpen

On the same date that Selling Sunset season 5 dropped on Netflix, Forbes published an article revealing that Christine Quinn is launching a company with her husband which is set to “disrupt the real estate industry“.

As per Forbes, Christine’s husband, Christian Dumontet, is a tech entrepreneur, software engineer and investor who sold his company Foodler to Grubhub in 2017 for $65 million.

Combining their knowledge, Christine and Christian’s company, RealOpen, allows people to buy homes using cryptocurrency. Forbes writes: “It’s the first company of its kind“.

In an Instagram post from April 23rd, Christine announced the launch of her company and wrote: “Why work for someone else when you can be your own CEO? It took over a year of hard work and tenacity to create this platform and patent-pending technology to revolutionize the housing market… Don’t get left behind.“

