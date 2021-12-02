Is CT from The Challenge still married or is he single in 2021?











MTV show The Challenge is onto its 37th season in 2021! The long-running competition series launched The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies launched on August 11th, 2021.

The Spies, Lies & Allies cast spend time away from their families and have relocated for the show to Croatia. Hosted by T. J. Lavin, 17 US contestants go up against 17 international contestants in a bid to win big money – a share of $1m. Here’s a look at whether CT is still married on The Challenge.

Get to know CT

The Challenge star Chris “CT” Tamburello, was born on July 16th, 1980 in Massachusetts.

He first appeared on MTV’s The Challenge The Real World: Paris over 15 years ago and has been a champion on previous series.

Now, CT is back on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies in 2021 which is the 19th series of The Challenge that he’s taken part in.

The Challenge: Is CT still married?

Yes, CT is still married. The Challenge star tied the knot in 2018 and he can be seen during the latest The Challenge series speaking to his wife via video call.

In a ‘sneak peek’ clip, CT asked if he should “come home right now or stay and win a million?“.

His wife expressed that she loved and missed him and the pair’s son, CJ, also appeared on the video call.

Who is CT’s wife?

CT is married to 41-year-old Lilianet Solares. She’s known as “Lilli” and comes from Cuba.

CT and Lilli’s son is five years old and they’ve been married for three years in 2021.

The Challenge contestant posted a photo to Instagram in 2020 stating that the pair have been together for six years, so they must have met in 2014.

However, the couples’ relationship hasn’t been without its ups and downs. In 2020, CT said that he and his wife had separated on The Challenge but it appears that they’ve worked things out a year on.

