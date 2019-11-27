Is Dan Osborne related to Sharon Osbourne? I'm A Celeb fans have 100 questions!

Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

All of sudden, fans of I’m A Celebrity want to know every minute detail about a certain Dan Osborne.

The former TOWIE star turn Big Brother heartthrob is a reality TV personality and husband to current Jungle camp-mate Jacqueline Jossa.

Fans of Eastenders are more than familiar with Jacqueline as she was part of the BBC reality soap for eight years, portraying the memorable Lauren Branning.

The same fans are probably less familiar with hubby Dan, though, and are unlikely to hold the 28-year-old in high regard if all they’ve heard about the 6ft3 hunk is the sobbing thoughts of Jacqueline on I’m A Celeb.

So, is Dan really that evil? Did he really cheat on Jacq with Gabby Allen?

Here’s everything you need to know about reality TV’s latest prince of darkness and whether he is related to Sharon Osbourne and her family because, honestly, fans have a lot of questions about this guy.

Who is Dan Osborne?

Dan is the husband to current I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! star Jacqueline Jossa and father to their two children (Ella, Mia).

He also appeared in ITV reality TV series The Only Way is Essex for two seasons but was axed from the show in 2015 after a malicious confrontation with ex-girlfriend Megan Tomlin surfaced online.

Audio from their argument was not shown on an episode of TOWIE but leaked via a story from the Sun. In the audio, Dan threatened to “stick a knife” in Megan – who is also mother to one of his other children (Teddy) – if she “had sex with another man”.

Dan went on to appear in the final series of Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother in 2018, where he made a good account of himself as a loveable family man and finished third.

Did Dan cheat with Gabby Allen?

Many CBB fans talked about sexual chemistry between Dan and fellow housemate Gabby Allen, formerly of Love Island.

Prior to the CBB 2018, the pair had been snapped by paparazzi while on a group health retreat. This came briefly after Dan had moved out of his shared house with Jacqueline due to marital problems. While Gabby and Dan looked close, there was no evidence of the pair kissing or anything else similar.

After the series was wrapped up, Dan protested that nothing ever happened between the pair both in the house and outside.

Rumours of marital problems continued to plague Dan and Jacq’s relationship over the past 12 months and the confusing riddle was complete inside the 2019 I’m A Celeb camp.

I’m A Celeb 2019 contestant Myles Stephenson – the ex-boyfriend of Gabby Allen – told Jacqueline that he thought Dan had shared sexual relations with Gabby at some point.

Gabby recently liked a tweet talking about Myles’s ‘revelations’ while Dan spoke out on Instagram to say that the X Factor star was straight-up lying. It is still unconfirmed as to who is telling the truth.

Is Dan Osborne related to Sharon Osbourne?

No!

While many fans may consider Dan some sort of prince of darkness due to the heartache causing Sharon, he is no way related to the Osbourne family.

Sharon Osbourne, husband Ozzy and children Jack, Kelly and Aimee are all from the United States. Dan was born and raised in Dagenham.

