Is Danny Miller gay as he discusses Emmerdale character on I’m A Celeb?











The I'm A Celebrity castle is getting emptier by the day as the celebrities are being whittled down before the official I'm A Celebrity 2021 winner is announced on Sunday, December 12th.

As the celebrities have settled into camp life, they’ve shared all kinds of details about themselves, from their career highs, such as Naughty Boy working with Beyoncé, to some of their low points such as David Ginola’s heart attack. During episode 15, Emmerdale star Danny Miller discussed his character on I’m A Celeb, so is he gay?

Is Danny Miller gay?

No, Danny Miller isn’t gay. The soap star is engaged to be married to his fiancé, Steph Jones.

Steph and Danny welcomed a baby named Albert in 2021, just weeks before he appeared on I’m A Celebrity.

The I’m A Celebrity contestant has revealed that he and his fiancé are set to tie the knot next year.

Danny’s character on Emmerdale

Speaking about his role on Emmerdale during I’m A Celebrity 2021 episode 16, Danny revealed that a storyline of his character, Aaron Dingle being gay was put to him.

Danny is heterosexual and he took on the storyline at around 17 years old. He said: “At the time 13 years ago, it helped change perceptions“, Danny added that he received fan letters where viewers said that he helped me come out.

Speaking of the storyline, Danny said he told the soap writers: “Yeah, I’d love to be able to portray something that hasn’t really been done in soaps.”

Danny was commended by his campmates in including Eastenders legend Adam Woodyatt for “taking on that character at such a young age“.

Is Danny still playing Aaron Dingle in 2021?

For Emmerdale fans wondering whether Danny Mille has left Emmerdale permanently in 2021, it has been confirmed that he is leaving the show.

The news was confirmed in late 2021 as he entered the I’m A Celebrity castle.

Danny said to Digital Spy that he is wanting to follow a new path in life. Danny played the role of Aaron Dingle for 13 years. Now, 2021 brings a new chapter for the soap star as he has a baby and a wife-to-be.

