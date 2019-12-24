Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

Christmas is coming and there is all but a handful of days before the big day!

If you’ve already dusted off your Christmas shopping and are ready to hit stage two, wrapping presents, then watching Elf is the perfect way to get your sellotaping on.

So, is the Will Ferrell classic on Freeview TV today?

Is Elf on TV Tonight?

Yes.

The 2003 Elf movie featuring Will Ferrell is on Freeview TV today.

It airs on ITV2 at 5:10 pm.

When else is Elf on TV?

Beloved Buddy the Elf will also be on TV on Christmas Eve (December 24th) for its final screening of 2019.

This time, the movie airs at 5:15 pm on ITV.

Is Elf on Netflix?

No!

Elf (2003) is not available to watch on U.K Netflix right now.

Is Elf on Sky?

No!

Right now, Elf (2003) is not part of the Sky Cinema Christmas Collection. However, be sure to check back here in case that changes.

“Buddy the elf was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa’s elves.

Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father. As it happens, this is Walter Hobbs, a cynical businessman.

Join Buddy on his journey to restoring the Christmas spirit to both his real dad and the city of New York.”

Where Else Can I Watch Elf?

Currently, Elf is available to watch via Amazon Prime Video.

Fortunately, if you aren’t already a Prime subscriber then you sign up for a free 30-day trial!

Elf is not available on Now TV and it is not on YouTube.

WATCH ELF ON ITV THIS CHRISTMAS!