Is Emily Riedel from Bering Sea Gold married or single?











Diving for gold as a full-time job could sound like fun, however, the freezing cold temperatures of Alaska and the pressure of finding the right spots to dive is enough to put anyone off the idea. The cast of Bering Sea Gold is up for the challenge – after all, there are thousands of dollars up for grabs when diving in the right location.

As the cast has explained, too, it’s expensive to live in Nome, Alaska. The gold divers have become reality TV stars in their own right, so let’s find out more about one of the show’s main cast members. Is Emily Riedel married?

Who is Emily Riedel?

Emily Riedel is a captain of suction dredge The Eroica. Two divers, Daryl Valle and Tony Mann operate on The Eroica.

She started out in season 1 as a deckhand on The Clark. She appeared on the show as the daughter of Steve Riedel.

Steve was raised in Alaska and as per his Twitter bio: “Blessed to experience; skiing, hunting, flying mountain climbing, hockey, bears, moose and gold dredging.“

His skills have clearly been passed onto his daughter who is running the dredging vessel alone in 2021.

Emily’s relationship status explored

When Emily first joined Bering Sea Gold in season 1, she was dubbed “childhood friends” with Ezekial ‘Zeke’ Tenhoff.

Zeke was the owner and Captain of a dredge called The Clark, he built it from scratch in 2008.

As per Discovery, in one of the seasons of Bering Seas Gold, “a cash-strapped Zeke reluctantly turned to former flame, Emily Riedel. He was the engineer. She was the bank. Together, they ran a dredge.”

Referring to Emily as a “former flame”, it’s clear that Zeke and Emily used to be an item, but they’re no longer together in 2021.

Is Emily Riedel married?

Although Zeke and Emily’s relationship didn’t work out, it appears that she’s not married or single, but engaged! Emily got engaged in 2021 as per her Instagram post from January.

Emily’s fiancé is a man named Alex and the couple both appear on Emily’s YouTube channel in 2021.

The first female dredge owner and captain often uploads photos of herself and her partner to IG, follow her @emsau1 where she has 37.2k followers.

