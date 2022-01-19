Is Gary Shirley from Teen Mom still married to Kristina in 2022?











Gary Shirley first rose to fame on MTV’s Teen Mom in 2009 as the boyfriend of series 1 cast member Amber Portwood. Amber and Gary had been together two and half years before having a child together, Leah. Amber was 18 at the time. She’s now 30 and her daughter, Leah, is 12 years old.

Despite already having a relationship before Leah was born, Gary and Amber didn’t last as a couple and the two moved on with other people. So, let’s find out more about Gary’s relationship after Amber. Is Gary from Teen Mom still married?

Is Gary from Teen Mom still married?

Yes, there’s no reason to believe that Gary Shirley is separated or divorced.

He and his wife, Kristina, got married back in 2015 and they’ve been together since.

Kristina has been Leah’s “bonus mom” and she and Gary also welcome another daughter, Emilee, in 2015.

Gary and Kristina’s relationship explored

Gary and Kristina Shirley have been married six years and judging by their appearances on Teen Mom, they’re a well-suited couple who seem to agree on most things.

As per both of their Instagram pages, they’re still together in 2022 and both have a photo of themselves together set as their profile image.

Family is clearly important to both Gary and Kristina looking at their IG pages as they can be seen cooking, gardening, playing with toys and enjoying days out together.

Find Gary on Instagram where he has 300k followers and shows off his foodie skills @itsgarytime. Kristina can also be found on IG with 340k followers @kristina_shirley3.

Gary appears on Teen Mom Family Reunion in 2022

Over the years of appearing on MTV shows, Gary has become something of a Teen Mom fan favourite.

One person wrote on Twitter: “I always knew Gary would turn into one of the moral centers of the #teenmom universe“.

And another said: “I would watch this if it was all Amber and Gary. #TeenMom“.

Although Gary and Amber appear to be getting along on the Family Reunion show, he’s definitely still married to his wife, Kristina, and the three Teen Mom stars appear to be making their co-parenting situation work for their kids.

